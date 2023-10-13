U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, and other House progressives released a public letter Friday urging President Joe Biden to pressure Israel to minimize innocent civilian casualties as it launches military strikes in response to the brutal Oct. 7 terrorist attack by Hamas.

The letter, addressed to Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and signed by 55 House Democrats, said the members “unequivocally condemn Hamas’ shocking and horrifying terrorist attack” as “the worst perpetration of violence inflicted on the Jewish people since the Holocaust.”

But Jayapal, who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and the others wrote that as efforts get underway to destroy Hamas and rescue hostages taken in the attack, “we urge those carrying out military operations to follow international humanitarian law and protect civilian lives on both sides.”

Citing Israel’s plans for a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip and orders for the evacuation of more than 1 million people in northern Gaza within 24 hours, the letter expressed concern over a looming humanitarian disaster.

“As President Biden has previously stated, Israel has the right to defend its people and respond to these vicious attacks, which have taken more than 1,300 lives and wounded over 3,000 more people. We strongly believe that Israel’s response must take into account the millions of innocent civilians in Gaza who themselves are victims of Hamas and are suffering the consequences of their terror campaign,” the letter stated.

The letter was co-led by Jayapal and U.S. Reps. Jan Schakowsky, D-Illinois, Mark Pocan, D-Wisconsin, and James McGovern, D-Massachusetts.

They requested that the Biden administration take specific actions including telling Israel that its response in Gaza must be carried out in keeping with international law and take “all due measures” to limit harm to innocent civilians.

They also asked that the U.S. work to help establish a “humanitarian corridor” to restore deliveries of food and other necessities, discourage hate crimes and backlash in the U.S. against Jews and Muslims, and ensure that budget requests to Congress include humanitarian aid for both Israel and Palestinians in Gaza.

Jayapal recently generated controversy — months prior to the Hamas terrorist attack — with comments calling Israel “a racist state” while speaking in July at a progressive political conference to pro-Palestine protesters.

After broad condemnation of those comments, Jayapal issued a statement clarifying that she didn’t believe “the idea of Israel as a nation is racist,” while still criticizing the far-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for “discriminatory and outright racist policies.”

She maintained in a July interview, though, that she and other politicians of color were unfairly singled out for criticism of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

No other member of Washington’s congressional delegation signed Friday’s letter.