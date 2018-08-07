Republican House members Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Jaime Herrera Beutler are looking at tough general elections as each had less than half the vote on primary night. It was a good primary night for Washington state's Democrats, as all six incumbent House members had healthy leads.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the fourth-ranking Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, is headed for perhaps the toughest general election of her career, as she led Democrat Lisa Brown by less than 1 percentage point Tuesday night. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, also seemed headed for a difficult general election, while all of Washington’s Democratic members of Congress had sizable leads on primary night.

1st Congressional District

Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, held a commanding lead in her race for a fourth term representing the northwest corner of Washington. The former Microsoft executive led Republican Jeffrey Beeler, a Sultan City Council member, 60 percent to 25 percent Tuesday night. DelBene has raised about $1.5 million to Beeler’s $7,000.

2nd Congressional District

Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, faced five opponents on the primary ballot, but none of them has reported raising any campaign funds. Larsen, seeking his 10th term representing western Snohomish County, is almost certainly headed to the general election after securing 66 percent of the vote on primary night. If results hold, Uncle Mover, a perennial candidate running under the “Moderate GOP Party,” would face Larsen in November.

3rd Congressional District

Democrat Carolyn Long, a political-science professor at Washington State University’s Vancouver campus, will face Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, in this southwest Washington district in November.

Herrera Beutler led in her race for a fifth term, with 41 percent of the vote, followed closely by Long at 37 percent. But the five Democrats in the race got a hair over 50 percent of the primary night vote, just edging Herrera Beutler and the other Republicans.

4th Congressional District

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, will face Democrat Christine Brown, a veteran Tri-Cities television reporter, in his race for a third term representing this vast swath of Eastern Washington. Newhouse raised about $780,000 to Brown’s $266,000 and led the political newcomer 62 percent to 38 percent.

5th Congressional District

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, will face Democrat Lisa Brown, a former majority leader of the state Senate in a race that has drawn national attention and millions of dollars to eastern Washington. McMorris Rodgers, the fourth-ranking Republican in Congress, narrowly led Brown, the former chancellor of WSU Spokane, 47.5 percent to 47 percent.

National Democrats have highlighted the race, eager to flip what’s been a reliably Republican seat. McMorris Rodgers has raised about $3.8 million and Brown has raised about $2.4 million.

6th Congressional District

Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, was cruising toward the general election as he seeks a fourth term representing Tacoma and the Olympic Peninsula. Kilmer led Republican Douglas Dightman, a Shelton physician, with 64 percent of the vote to 32 percent for Dightman. Kilmer has raised about $1.8 million to Dightman’s $13,000.

7th Congressional District

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, will be a massive favorite in the general election against Republican Craig Keller.

Jayapal had 81 percent of the vote Tuesday night, to 19 percent for Keller.

9th Congressional District

For the third straight election cycle, Rep. Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, looked likely to face Republican Doug Basler, a Kent business owner and talk-radio host, in the general election.

Smith led in the district spanning from Bellevue to north Tacoma, with 50 percent of the vote Tuesday night. Basler had 27 percent and progressive challenger Sarah Smith had 23 percent.

Smith beat Basler by more than 40 percentage points in both 2014 and 2016.

10th Congressional District

Rep. Denny Heck, D-Olympia, had a big lead in his race for a fourth term. Heck led Republican Joseph Brumbles, 60 percent to 31 percent.

Heck has raised about $1.1 million, while Brumbles has not reported raising any money

