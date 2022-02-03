Experts from the United Nations called on the United States government Thursday to halt the Nooksack Indian Tribe’s ongoing effort to evict certain families from their homes.

The unusual announcement by the U.N.’s special rapporteurs on adequate housing and the rights of indigenous peoples is the latest development in a long-running dispute over enrollment in the tribe based east of Bellingham.

“We appeal to the U.S. government to respect the right to adequate housing … and to ensure that it abides by its international obligations, including with respect to the rights of indigenous peoples,” the experts said in a news release from the U.N.’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

There are 63 people who self-identify as Nooksack and who are at risk of eviction from homes they’ve lived in for many years, which were developed with federal funding, the release said. Many of the people facing eviction “are elderly, women and children — some with disabilities and chronic diseases,” and being evicted could impact their health, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the release added.

“We are also concerned that the forced evictions will deny them the possibility of enjoying their own culture and of using their own language in community with others,” the special rapporteurs said in the release.

Ross Cline Sr., who chairs the Nooksack Tribal Council, didn’t immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

Advertising

The families facing eviction asked the U.S. government to intervene on their behalf last year, while Nooksack leaders have asserted tribal sovereignty, presenting the Biden administration with difficult decisions to make. The U.S. Department of Housing and Development (HUD) and the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) are currently investigating the matter.

It’s unclear how the U.N. announcement, prompted by an appeal in December from a Seattle-based lawyer for the families facing eviction, could influence the Biden administration. Federal officials are usually reluctant to insert themselves into intra-tribal affairs. But the lawyer for the Nooksack families, Gabe Galanda, says the missive from the special rapporteurs may be unprecedented.

Galanda isn’t aware of another case in which the U.N. has gotten involved in a dispute within a Native American community, as opposed to a dispute between Native American individuals and the U.S. government, he said.

“We’re heartened that the U.N. has affirmed our clients’ human and civil rights, as we have articulated them now for almost a decade,” Galanda said in an interview.

Special rapporteurs are independent experts appointed by the U.N’s Human Rights Council with mandates to monitor, advise and report on human rights matters. Balakrishnan Rajagopal is the special rapporteur on adequate housing, and Francisco Cali Tzay is the special rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples. They’ve been in touch with U.S. officials about the Nooksack matter before Thursday, the news release said.

Related Nooksack members targeted with disenrollment face eviction by tribe as feds investigate

Advertising

The Nooksack government, has been trying for years to expel more than 300 of the tribe’s roughly 2,000 members, including 21 families that currently live on tribal property held in trust by the U.S.

Cline, the tribal council chair, has said the families known as the “Nooksack 306” were incorrectly enrolled in the 1980s, cannot prove their lineage adequately and were disenrolled in proceedings in 2016 and 2018.

The evictions, according to Cline, represent the tribe simply taking overdue action to enforce its rules. Cline has objected to Galanda’s aggressive lobbying as meddling and warned the U.S. government against trying to boss the tribe around.

The families and Galanda have contested the effort at every turn, gaining attention across the country as leading opponents of tribal disenrollment, an increasingly common practice that can involve struggles over power and resources, and questions about culture and identity.

Galanda has said almost all the homes in question were developed with HUD assistance as rent-to-own residences, which means his clients should own their homes or hold equity. Cline has disagreed. The Nooksack 306 are at a disadvantage in the dispute, because tribe’s government has barred Galanda and other adversarial lawyers not employed by the tribe from representing the families in tribal court.

For several years, pending lawsuits in U.S. courts stopped the tribe from taking additional steps. But those lawsuits were dismissed last year, clearing the way for Nooksack leaders to embark this winter on a multistep eviction process. The process was steaming ahead before Christmas, with one family receiving a notice to vacate by Dec. 28. But the tribe pressed pause due to harsh weather and then agreed to delay until February under pressure from the BIA, Galanda said.

In pursuing disenrollment and evictions, Nooksack leaders have ignored what their tribal court has ruled, the U.N.’s new release said, also mentioning the HUD funding for the homes in question.