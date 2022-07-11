The race to succeed one of Washington’s longest-serving state lawmakers features two Democrats with track records in public service and advocacy, and one Republican hoping to pull off the unlikely feat of flipping a solidly blue district.

Rep. Eileen Cody announced this year that, after 27 years of representing the 34th Legislative District, she would not seek reelection. That opened the door to new blood in the newly redrawn district, which has moved slightly northeast and now stretches south from Pioneer Square through Sodo in Seattle, down to Burien and west through West Seattle, snagging Vashon Island to boot.

If history is any predictor, the race is most likely to come down to Leah Griffin and Emily Alvarado; the last Republican to run in the district in 2016 collected just 20% of the vote.

Both Democrats, Alvarado and Griffin each said they’d prioritize protecting abortion and other reproductive rights in the state, take on the region’s housing crisis and push to reform the state’s tax code to be less regressive.

Republican Jolie Lansdowne, who did not respond to requests for an interview, says on her website she’d push for fewer regulations, lower taxes and a voucher model in the state’s public schools.

Ballots in the top-two primary must be postmarked or placed in a county elections office drop box by Aug. 2.

The two Democrats have far outpaced Lansdowne in fundraising and local endorsements. With only nuances separating their views, Alvarado and Griffin home in on their experience and how it best suits the district and state in the Legislature. Alvarado is an attorney with a long history in the world of housing, including as director of Seattle’s Office of Housing. Griffin is a librarian, whose advocacy following being raped in 2014 helped pass legislation at both the state and federal level.

Lansdowne, 54, describes herself as a real estate broker and investor, who argues on her website that her history of negotiating deals would translate well to legislating in Olympia.

From trauma, advocacy

After struggling to find work as a teacher during the 2008 financial crash, Leah Griffin, 36, returned to school for a master’s degree in library and information science. She simultaneously worked as a guide on underground tours of Seattle.

Following her graduation, she found work as a librarian at University Prep in 2013, where she still works today.

In 2014, her world changed: She was raped. In the aftermath, Griffin encountered inertia and intransigence at every step, she said. The hospital wouldn’t admit her, the police wouldn’t investigate and prosecutors treated her with suspicion, even hostility.

“What I encountered was a system that was fundamentally broken,” she said.

The traumatic experience spurred her into advocacy. She sent “hundreds” of emails to every elected official she could think of. She heard back from one, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray.

In the years that followed, she worked with Murray’s office to write and push legislation improving oversight of forensic and medical examinations of people who have experienced sexual assault. In 2018, Murray awarded Griffin her “Golden Tennis Shoe” award and brought her as a guest to the State of the Union address. In March of this year, the bill was signed into law, with Murray explicitly crediting Griffin’s advocacy.

Griffin also got involved at the state level, helping to create the Sexual Assault Forensic Examination working group. Working with lawmakers, survivors and members of law enforcement, the panel focused on clearing backlogs of rape kits, expanding protocols for receiving victims of sexual assault to more hospitals, teaching trauma-informed training for police and more.

Meanwhile, Griffin continued to work as a librarian and said her advocacy was part of her healing.

“If I can do this in my spare time, with no infrastructure, with no supports outside of the coalitions that I’m building, the relationships that I’m building, then what else can we achieve?” she said.

If elected, Griffin, who lives in West Seattle, said her top priority would be enshrining and expanding access to abortion and reproductive services. That includes budgeting more for clinics on the Idaho border, turning back the consolidation of hospitals under religious umbrellas and working to pass an amendment to the state constitution guaranteeing abortion access. She also said Washington needs to prepare more for future decisions that could come from the Supreme Court, related to LGBTQ+ rights and access to contraceptives.

On housing, Griffin said the state must step in to change zoning laws and allow for more homes in more places. She called it an “embarrassment” and “moral failing” that Democrats in the Legislature did not pass a bill from Rep. Jessica Bateman, D-Olympia, that would have allowed duplexes, triplexes and town homes in more locations.

“Our population here is going to keep growing,” she said. “It’s not going to stop and people aren’t leaving.”

Her campaign has so far raised nearly $90,000.

Housing proponent

Shortly after graduating from the University of Washington’s law school, Emily Alvarado went to work on behalf of tenants facing eviction.

“In representing people who were at one of the most challenging moments of losing their home, I realized that the housing system was broken,” said Alvarado, 40, “and I became committed to working upstream to change our housing system and work so that everyone has safe, stable, affordable housing.”

That was in 2009 and Alvarado has worked in housing advocacy since — at the Housing Consortiums in Snohomish and King counties and then in the Seattle Office of Housing starting in 2014.

In 2019, then-Mayor Jenny Durkan tapped her to lead the office. She was unanimously confirmed by the Seattle City Council.

Much of her job was about getting money out the door, particularly dollars associated with the city’s dedicated housing fund, approved by voters in 2016.

Alvarado sees state-level policy as urgent when it comes to addressing the state’s housing crisis.

“We know that even when local governments are able to make changes on zoning, many haven’t,” she said. “And it’s no longer just a city issue. It has significant regional consequences when cities aren’t implementing zoning laws that help to create housing choices.”

Alvarado is now the vice president of Enterprise Community Partners, a national affordable-housing nonprofit. She said she favors a combination of strategies when it comes to housing, including reducing friction for market-rate housing to be built while also increasing investments in publicly subsidized places to live.

Alvarado also said she’d support some form of rent control, mostly to guarantee that rents can’t jump by exorbitant amounts year over year. Rent control is currently illegal in Washington.

Nearly every issue loops back to housing for Alvarado. But it’s broader than that, she said. “For me, what it’s been about is dismantling poverty, and building strong communities,” she said.

Her campaign has raised just under $70,000.

Differences in experience

Griffin and Alvarado share many priorities. Both spoke to the need for more permanent supportive housing and behavioral health care as responses to homelessness. They also both want to see the state’s tax code overhauled in favor of income-based taxation that can be more easily levied on the state’s richest residents.

On inflation, they spoke in broad terms about finding ways to bring relief to working-class people. Griffin said she would pair tax reform with reductions in regressive taxes. Alvarado said she would like to see the working-families tax credit expanded.

They sought to distinguish themselves in their background and approach to governing. For Griffin, the most important thing is using individual stories to push change — something she said she believes strongly in as a librarian and as someone who speaks over and over about her own rape. For Alvarado, her background is one of practical experience, which she says the state needs, especially when it comes to housing.

Lansdowne, meanwhile, who has raised less than $5,000, is entering tough territory for a Republican. None have run in the district since 2016 — when Republican Matthew Benson lost to Cody, the incumbent, by 60 percentage points.