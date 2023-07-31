Only 1 in 3 of you are likely to vote in Tuesday’s election.

Voter turnout, both locally and statewide, ahead of the Tuesday primary elections is on track with previous odd-year primaries, which have much lower participation than congressional and presidential years.

In King County, about 14.2% of registered voters had cast ballots as of Friday. The bulk of ballots, in almost all local elections, arrive in the few days leading up to Election Day and on Election Day itself. In Seattle, turnout was a smidge higher at 14.4% as of Friday.

“We are trending right where we would expect to be for this election,” said Halei Watkins, a spokesperson for King County Elections. Watkins said they’re projecting 35% turnout, a number that was hit almost exactly in both the 2021 and 2019 primaries.

How to vote Ballots for the primary election must be postmarked by Tuesday, Aug. 1, or deposited in an official drop box by 8 p.m. Aug. 1. Ballots for the primary election must be postmarked by Tuesday, Aug. 1, or deposited in an official drop box by 8 p.m. Aug. 1. Visit our election guide.

Statewide, about 13.5% of voters had returned their ballots as of Friday, a pace just slightly ahead of 2019, when statewide turnout in the primary was about 30%.

Locally, the big-ticket items on the ballot are the seven Seattle City Council district races, each representing one corner of the city. Each race has drawn at least three candidates, making for a competitive primary race in every district. Campaigns have been dominated by issues of housing, affordability and public safety.

The incumbents in four of the seven districts are not seeking reelection, opening up the possibility of a total overhaul of the council.

Forty-five candidates are seeking the seven seats. Incumbent Councilmembers Tammy Morales, Dan Strauss and Andrew Lewis, each in their first term, all face serious challengers.

In southeast Seattle’s District 2, Morales and community activist Tanya Woo have both maxed out on fundraising and are the favorites to move on to the general election in November.

In northwest Seattle’s District 6, Strauss’ leading opponent, based on fundraising numbers, is Pete Hanning, director of the Fremont Chamber of Commerce.

And in District 7, composed of downtown and Queen Anne, Lewis leads in fundraising, trailed by former Navy officer Bob Kettle and small-business owner Olga Sagan.

In District 4, covering the University District, the leading candidates, based on fundraising, to replace Councilmember Alex Pedersen include Ron Davis, a business consultant; Ken Wilson, an engineer; and Maritza Rivera, deputy director of Seattle’s Office of Arts & Culture.

West Seattle’s District 1, North Seattle’s District 5 and Capitol Hill’s District 3 are veritable free-for-alls, all drawing at least eight candidates.

It’s a different story at the county level. Four seats on the Metropolitan King County Council are up for grabs this year, but only two appear on the primary ballot. Councilmembers Claudia Balducci and Girmay Zahilay drew no challengers, so are not on the primary ballot and will run unopposed in November.

Two races are on the ballot, one of them competitive.

Jorge Barón, a lawyer and immigration advocate; Sarah Reyneveld, an assistant attorney general; and Becka Johnson Poppe, a county budget and policy manager, all are seeking an open seat to represent much of northwest Seattle.

In West Seattle, Burien and Vashon Island, Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda faces Burien Mayor and City Councilmember Sofia Aragon. A primary was necessitated by the presence of perennial candidate Goodspaceguy.

Advertising

This is the second-to-last year that county elections will be held in low turnout, odd-numbered years. Beginning in 2026, the county will transition to even-year elections for County Council, executive, assessor and elections director, after voters approved the change last fall.

King County voters are also being asked to renew the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy, a six-year, $564 million property tax levy (10 cents per $1,000 of assessed value) that funds job training, housing, senior centers and food assistance, among other programs.

In King County, the cities of Auburn, Bothell, Burien, Clyde Hill, Issaquah, Kenmore, Kent, Kirkland, Lake Forest Park, Newcastle, Pacific, Redmond, Renton, SeaTac and Snoqualmie have council or mayoral elections on the primary ballot.

The Seattle School Board also has three races on the primary ballot, including two with no incumbent running.