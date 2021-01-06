Supporters of President Donald Trump opened a gate and occupied the front lawn of the governor’s residence Wednesday afternoon in Olympia before backing down after a standoff with Washington State Patrol troopers.

Dozens of protesters, some of them openly carrying firearms, moved to the front of the residence chanting and waving signs while a lone trooper urged them to leave the property.

More troopers later arrived and by 3:30 p.m. the protesters moved back behind the gate.

The troopers formed a line in front of the gate.

The Washington State Patrol said in a tweet it was responding to the residence and that Gov. Jay Inslee was in a safe location.

The supporters had rallied at the state Capitol nearby for much of the afternoon before marching a short distance to the residence.

Trump supporters in front of governor’s residence chant a familiar refrain pic.twitter.com/uWLOCCxSRn — Hal Bernton (@hbernton) January 6, 2021

More of Trump supporters in front of governor’s residence in Olympia pic.twitter.com/tbtqGwzRuq — Hal Bernton (@hbernton) January 6, 2021

Trump supporters in front of governor’s mansion in Olympia pic.twitter.com/KLwqnx8axw — Hal Bernton (@hbernton) January 6, 2021

Trump supporter plants sign in front of governor’s residence in Olympia pic.twitter.com/VYzIzJYTnj — Hal Bernton (@hbernton) January 6, 2021

The siege of the U.S. Capitol was an attack on democracy itself. It was fueled, precipitated and induced by the unrelenting and totally discredited lies of Donald Trump and his lackeys in Congress. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 6, 2021

This breaking story will be updated.