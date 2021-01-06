Supporters of President Donald Trump opened a gate and occupied the front lawn of the governor’s residence Wednesday afternoon in Olympia before backing down after a standoff with Washington State Patrol troopers.
Dozens of protesters, some of them openly carrying firearms, moved to the front of the residence chanting and waving signs while a lone trooper urged them to leave the property.
More troopers later arrived and by 3:30 p.m. the protesters moved back behind the gate.
The troopers formed a line in front of the gate.
The Washington State Patrol said in a tweet it was responding to the residence and that Gov. Jay Inslee was in a safe location.
The supporters had rallied at the state Capitol nearby for much of the afternoon before marching a short distance to the residence.
