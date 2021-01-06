Supporters of President Donald Trump opened a gate in front of the governor’s mansion Wednesday afternoon in Olympia and occupied its front lawn.

The protesters made their way to the front of the residence, chanting and waving signs.

A Washington State Trooper was at the residence and was urging members of the crowd to move back.

The supporters had rallied at the state Capitol nearby for much of the afternoon before marching a short distance to the residence of Gov. Jay Inslee.

More of Trump supporters in front of governor’s residence in Olympia pic.twitter.com/tbtqGwzRuq — Hal Bernton (@hbernton) January 6, 2021

Trump supporters in front of governor’s mansion in Olympia pic.twitter.com/KLwqnx8axw — Hal Bernton (@hbernton) January 6, 2021

Trump supporter plants sign in front of governor’s residence in Olympia pic.twitter.com/VYzIzJYTnj — Hal Bernton (@hbernton) January 6, 2021

This breaking story will be updated.