Two questions dominated Tuesday’s state Senate election debate between Democrat Manka Dhingra and Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund in Redmond.

Should voters elect a Democrat who some believe would reflect the leftward tilt of the Eastside’s 45th District and solidify that party’s control of the Legislature?

Or should voters elect a Republican whose national standard-bearer is President Donald Trump, and who would keep in place a divided and contentious state Legislature?

Just weeks away from the November general election, the candidates faced off in an auditorium at Microsoft’s Redmond campus.

A victory by Dhingra, a senior deputy prosecutor for King County, would hand control of the state Senate to Democrats, who already hold the governorship and state House. A win by Englund would keep the current one-vote margin in the Senate that a GOP coalition currently holds.

Dhingra promised to co-sponsor legislation supporting women’s reproductive rights, including HB 1523, which would require that health plans provide coverage to services such as birth control at no cost to patients.

The bill passed the House on a bipartisan vote this year but stalled in the Senate.

“We will make sure that that bill gets passed,” Dhingra told a crowd of several hundred at the debate, which was presented by Seattle CityClub and KIRO 7.

Englund, who has worked in the nonprofit, business and political worlds, railed against Seattle’s new tax on income, and against plans to open two safe drug-injection sites, one in Seattle and another elsewhere in King County. She said she’s open to the idea of a statewide ban on such injection sites.

“When I go door-to-door, I hear a lot of people say, ‘Look, keep Seattle’s ideas in Seattle,’ ” Englund said.

Englund also argued that split control in Olympia has produced balanced policies, citing the bipartisan push in recent years to hike K-12 education spending.

The candidates split over whether they supported Democratic state Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s lawsuits against Trump administration policies involving immigration and other issues.

“What I would like to see our attorney general do is focus on matters of the state,” said Englund, such as contesting Seattle’s new city income tax, which has already drawn multiple lawsuits.

When asked whether she supported Ferguson’s lawsuits against the Trump administration’s immigrant travel ban and the decision to end a program that protects young undocumented immigrants know as Dreamers, Englund said, “I think the attorney general is stepping outside of his bounds …”

Dhingra hailed Ferguson’s resistance to Trump policy, saying, “I absolutely support our attorney general.”