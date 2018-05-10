President Trump has nominated Seattle lawyer Brian Moran, a former chief deputy in the state Attorney General’s Office, as the next U.S. attorney for Western Washington.

Moran works for the business-law firm Orrick, where he has advised Fortune 100 companies, banks and tech firms facing investigations by state attorneys general and other regulatory agencies, according to his law-firm bio.

Moran worked for the Washington State Attorney General’s office from 1998 to 2013, serving as chief criminal prosecutor and then chief deputy attorney general. Before that, he spent a decade as senior deputy prosecuting attorney in Kitsap County. Moran earned a bachelor of arts degree from Middlebury College and his law degree from Seattle University School of Law, according to a White House news release.

At Orrick, Moran worked with his former boss, Rob McKenna, a Republican who was state attorney general from 2005 to 2013.

In an email Thursday morning, Moran said he was “deeply honored, and humbled” by the nomination.

“I look forward to returning to public service and working alongside the men and women of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice who have dedicated their professional lives to serving the citizens of Washington,” he said.

Moran’s nomination, which is subject to Senate confirmation, comes about 16 months into the Trump administration, a much slower pace than the last two Seattle-based U.S. attorneys, who were nominated within six months of Presidents Bush and Obama taking office.

Lacking a presidential nominee, veteran federal prosecutor Annette Hayes has been acting U.S. attorney for Western Washington since the resignation of Jenny Durkan in 2014.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray said in a written statement she’d had a “productive meeting” with Moran and was looking forward to hearing more about his philosophy and record as he goes through the Senate Judiciary Committee vetting process.

“He has strong legal experience, and I am certainly hopeful that he will demonstrate his independence and his commitment to the principles required of this critical position,” Murray said.

While Moran’s confirmation would fill a major federal law-enforcement vacancy, Western Washington’s federal court remains down three District Court judge positions amid an impasse of sorts between the state’s Democratic U.S. senators and the White House. The senators have urged Trump to honor a longstanding bipartisan process for picking federal judges in Washington.

Murray and U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell publicly called on the Trump administration to consider five people for federal judgeships who were chosen by a bipartisan commission and submitted in the last year of the Obama administration.

The Trump administration has instead floated its own list of potential judges drawn from more conservative legal circles, but has not announced any formal nominations.

Trump is also expected to eventually nominate a judge to fill a vacancy for an influential federal appeals court position in Seattle. Circuit Judge Richard Tallman announced last year he’d shift to senior status — a kind of semi-retirement — on the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.