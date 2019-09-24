Washington state’s seven Democrats in the U.S. House supported an impeachment inquiry — or outright impeachment — prior to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision Tuesday to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The state’s three Republican members of Congress have not come out in support.

Here’s what they’ve said up to now:

In support:

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle: “The crimes have been committed in clear daylight. People should stop looking for a secret smoking gun. Donald Trump is the smoking gun.”

Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett: “While I am already on the record in support of impeachment, I want to make clear that this behavior is an unacceptable stain on the presidency and also merits President Trump’s impeachment.”

Rep. Suzan Delbene, D-Medina: “With every act of defiance, [the president] continues to disgrace his office and violate the checks and balances that are the foundation of the Constitution.”

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Bellevue: “President Trump has continued his efforts to obstruct justice and undermine Congress as a coequal branch of government …”

Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor: “Obstructing justice and accepting assistance from foreign governments simply cannot be a standard that we accept.”

Rep. Denny Heck, D-Olympia: “Nothing less than the rule of law is at stake.”

Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish: “The American people deserve to know what transpired and to what extent our president is acting against the best interests of our nation.”

Opposed:

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane: “This is yet another example of the hyper partisan political climate today. Instead of waiting for all the facts, House Democrats are jumping to unfounded conclusions.”

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside: “The continued investigations of the Trump administration and calls for impeachment of the president are more about the upcoming election than helping the American people.”

Unclear:

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Vancouver: “Americans deserve the utmost transparency with regard to the recent, serious allegations involving Ukraine. We must find the facts. I support the president’s decision to release the call transcript and believe he should do so as soon as practicable.”