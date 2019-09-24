Washington state’s seven Democrats in the U.S. House supported an impeachment inquiry — or outright impeachment — prior to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision Tuesday to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The state’s three Republican members of Congress have not come out in support.
Here’s what they’ve said up to now:
In support:
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle: “The crimes have been committed in clear daylight. People should stop looking for a secret smoking gun. Donald Trump is the smoking gun.”
Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett: “While I am already on the record in support of impeachment, I want to make clear that this behavior is an unacceptable stain on the presidency and also merits President Trump’s impeachment.”
Rep. Suzan Delbene, D-Medina: “With every act of defiance, [the president] continues to disgrace his office and violate the checks and balances that are the foundation of the Constitution.”
Rep. Adam Smith, D-Bellevue: “President Trump has continued his efforts to obstruct justice and undermine Congress as a coequal branch of government …”
Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor: “Obstructing justice and accepting assistance from foreign governments simply cannot be a standard that we accept.”
Rep. Denny Heck, D-Olympia: “Nothing less than the rule of law is at stake.”
Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish: “The American people deserve to know what transpired and to what extent our president is acting against the best interests of our nation.”
Opposed:
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane: “This is yet another example of the hyper partisan political climate today. Instead of waiting for all the facts, House Democrats are jumping to unfounded conclusions.”
Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside: “The continued investigations of the Trump administration and calls for impeachment of the president are more about the upcoming election than helping the American people.”
Unclear:
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Vancouver: “Americans deserve the utmost transparency with regard to the recent, serious allegations involving Ukraine. We must find the facts. I support the president’s decision to release the call transcript and believe he should do so as soon as practicable.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.