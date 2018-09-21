This year in our state we haven’t resettled a single Syrian refugee. And we’ve only welcomed a total of four from Iraq. The numbers don’t lie: Trump is winning at closing us off from the world.

In normal times, which these are not, the offices of World Relief in Kent are bustling to help make new homes for an average of 25 refugees per week who are fleeing war and terrorism around the world.

But this year, our busiest refugee resettlement office, in one of the most welcoming states for the displaced, has seen the flow slow to less than half that.

“We’re hardly seeing anyone from African or Muslim countries anymore,” says Chitra Hanstad, director of World Relief Seattle. “Even after 9/11, when they stopped the refugee program for months, we still helped more people than this.”

The day Donald Trump was inaugurated, I promised I would focus more on what he’s doing than the daily carnival barker distraction that comes out of his mouth. So here’s one thing he’s done: He’s winning on closing us off to the world.

Statewide, Washington is on track to take in fewer refugees this year than at any time since the Refugee Act was passed in 1980. Through the end of August, 11 months into the 2018 fiscal year, the state had welcomed just 1,292 refugees, State Department figures show.

That’s down 52 percent from the same point last year.

More notable is that we’ve closed ourselves off almost completely to anyone from a Muslim-majority country — even in cases of clear humanitarian need, or where we are directly involved in the country militarily.

Take Iraq. Despite our role helping to rebuild that country after the U.S. invasion and the decadelong occupation, we have now shut out Iraqis fleeing ISIS terrorism or civil war.

Washington state routinely took in 500 or more Iraqi refugees yearly during President Barack Obama’s two terms. This year we’ve resettled just four. Only 137 have been resettled in the entire country in 2018.

This past spring, the U.S. dropped bombs on Syria in retaliation for a chemical attack on civilians, and hundreds of thousands of Syrians fled to refugee camps. With 5.6 million now having fled the country, Syria is a refugee catastrophe. Yet the U.S., after taking in 19,000 Syrian refugees in 2016 and 2017, this year has found it within its humanitarian heart to accept a grand total of 60.

In Washington state, which resettled 156 Syrians in 2016 and 66 last year, this year we have welcomed not a single one.

“It’s our fear that the idea of America accepting any refugees or displaced people is being completely dismantled,” says Nicky Smith, director of the International Rescue Committee’s Seattle office.

Not included in the figures above is a special visa program to resettle Iraqis who helped our military as interpreters and drivers. But even this promise to wartime allies is fraying. We admitted 5,100 nationally in 2016, 3,000 in 2017 — and just 48 this year, Reuters reported. These are people who risked their lives to help us, and now our backs are turned.

Refugees who have been resettled this year in Washington state are almost entirely from Ukraine or Russia. Meanwhile, the number coming here from Somalia, which is on the travel-ban list, has plummeted from about 400 per year to just nine.

Hanstad, of World Relief, said the bottom has fallen out quickly but quietly, without the spirit of resistance that greeted Trump’s first travel ban back in early 2017. We’re now on travel ban number three, and combined with stricter rules it’s wearing down advocates who feel the U.S. has a moral duty to help in the world.

“People are still aghast about the child separations at the border, and they’re protesting that at the detention center,” Hanstad said. “There are so many fires, it becomes: What fire do I try to put out today? There’s a fatigue setting in.”

When more than a thousand appalled at the travel ban marched spontaneously on Sea-Tac Airport in the first week of Trump’s presidency, they carried signs reading “Let Them In” and “We’re Better Than This.”

But 20 months later, we aren’t letting them in, and we aren’t better than this. Trump hasn’t gotten his physical wall, but he’s building one around us nonetheless.