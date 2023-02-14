Washington state Rep. Stephanie Barnard, R-Pasco, wants advanced nuclear reactor technology to be considered alongside other carbon-neutral energy alternatives as the state develops strategic energy goals.

The state’s goal of 100% clean energy by 2045 cannot be met without adding carbon-free, baseload generation, she said at a recent state Legislature hearing on House Bill 1584.

Nuclear is considered a baseload technology because it can steadily and constantly supply the electric grid, backing up intermittent clean power sources, such as those dependent on the weather.

Advanced nuclear reactor technologies include small modular reactors, advanced water-cooled reactors, non-water-cooled reactors and fusion reactors.

“This bill is a good start to openly acknowledging that advanced nuclear reactor technology in coordination with renewables is the solution to achieving Washington’s clean energy goals,” Barnard said at a hearing before the House Environment and Energy Committee.

In the state’s current strategic energy goals, nuclear energy did not win out over other sources of clean energy as cost and availability were analyzed, said Glenn Blackmon, manager of the Energy Policy Office at the Washington State Department of Commerce.

But that does not mean it could not be found to be a preferred resource in the next clean energy study in five years, he said.

“Nuclear reactor technology has advanced and far exceeded the technology of the 1980s,” Barnard said. “The latest advance in nuclear technology is not your grandpa’s reactor.”

Just as computer technology has advanced in recent years, the nuclear energy industry has exponentially advanced, she said.

Advanced nuclear energy technology is “walkaway safe,” with zero possibility of a meltdown, she said.

It also has the smallest footprint of any carbon-free energy system, she said.

At a public hearing before the state Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council earlier this month on a proposed wind, solar and battery storage project on 112 square miles just south of the Tri-Cities, several speakers said they would instead favor more nuclear, with its smaller footprint.

Support for nuclear

Josh Lozano of Energy Northwest testified at the hearing, saying that Energy Northwest’s nuclear power plant can generate 10% of Washington state’s electricity on a 1.7-square-mile footprint.

James Conca, a nuclear waste researcher and trustee of the Herbert M. Parker Foundation at Washington State University, Tri-Cities, in Richland, said small modular reactors under development would take up less than half of a square mile.

The public’s biggest concern with nuclear power is the waste it produces, he said.

“From a scientific and engineering perspective nuclear disposal is a piece of cake,” he said.

The scientific community has known for decades that it can be safely buried in large, dry underground areas of naturally occurring salt, he said.

But the issue has been politicized to prevent that solution from moving forward, he said.

The Association of Washington Business supports the bill.

Peter Godlewski, the organization’s director of government affairs for energy, environment and water, says nuclear would help integrate renewables into the grid, including solar and wind.

Opposition to nuclear

However, several speakers at the committee hearing said advanced nuclear technologies were not appropriate now for Washington state.

“The history of nuclear power has been nothing but rising costs and continued delays,” said Cathryn Chudy, speaking for the Oregon Conservancy Foundation.

She called advanced nuclear technology “theoretical and unproven.”

The cost of advanced nuclear reactors is unknown and the issue of nuclear waste remains unresolved, said Roger Lippman of Nuclear Free Northwest.

The climate crisis requires the cleanest, cheapest and soonest solution, he said. He called nuclear the most expensive and slowest compared to available clean technologies.

New nuclear plans in state

In 2021 Energy Northwest signed an agreement with X-energy and the Grant County Public Utility District for the development, construction and operation of an advanced nuclear power reactor on land leased by Energy Northwest at Hanford.

In addition, the Grant County PUD has signed a memorandum of understanding with NuScale Power to evaluate the use of the small modular reactor designed by the Oregon company.

Barnard said the state’s ambitious decarbonization goals need to include meaningful and durable support from state government regulatory agencies.

“We need to keep the lights on,” she said in a statement before the committee. “This clean technology provides stable and dispatchable energy to our grid while meeting increased demand.”

Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, also is a sponsor of the bill.