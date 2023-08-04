After Friday’s primary vote drop, the top two Seattle City Council candidates in four races not yet called by The Seattle Times solidified leads.

The Times on Friday called the race for District 7 as decided, with incumbent Andrew Lewis (43.5%) and challenger Bob Kettle (31.5%) advancing to the November general election. Compared to the vote drop the night before, their totals barely changed.

Meanwhile, restaurateur Olga Sagan (13%) remained in third place in the downtown district.

Earlier this week, The Times called three other districts.

In District 2, voters chose incumbent Councilmember Tammy Morales (52.3%) and community organizer Tanya Woo (42.6%) to advance to the general election, which The Times called on Wednesday.

In District 3, in the closest race between front-runners, voters advanced hemp business owner and nonprofit leader Joy Hollingsworth (36.9%) and Transportation Choices Coalition Executive Director Alex Hudson (36.5%) to the general, which The Times called on Thursday.

In District 6, voters passed incumbent Councilmember Dan Strauss (51.8%) and Fremont Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Pete Hanning (29.3%) through to the general, which the Times called on Thursday.

In ballots returned by Aug. 1 and counted as of Friday, 169,687 voters pared a field of 45 candidates down to the top two vote-earners from each council district.

In each district, voters advanced one progressive and one centrist candidate, leaving the general election to decide which group will control the council for the next four years.

There are three more districts yet to be decided.

Currently, District 1 is led by climate activist Maren Costa (33.1%) and attorney Rob Saka (24.1%).

In District 4, tech consultant Ron Davis (44.9%) and Maritza Rivera (31.8%), deputy director of Seattle’s Office of Arts and Culture, were poised to advance to the general.

In District 5, former King County Superior Court Judge Cathy Moore (30.7%) and social equity consultant ChrisTiana ObeySumner (24.4%) continued to lead out of 10 candidates, in the most crowded race.

View key Seattle, King County primary 2023 election results.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Data reporter Manuel Villa contributed to this report.