The Seattle Public Library Board of Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to offer interim director and chief librarian Tom Fay the library’s top job.

Fay has been with Seattle Public Library since 2015, when he joined as director of library programs and services, and has been serving as interim executive director and chief librarian for a year since his predecessor left the role at the beginning of 2021.

Members of the board praised Fay for his leadership during the pandemic and in taking over as interim, and expressed optimism in his vision for the future of the library.

“One of the things that has always stood out to me is Tom really focusing on what’s best for the library, being very focused on how to grow the library, grow people’s connection to it, grow people’s connection within the library,” board member Kristi England said. “And we’ve been incredibly fortunate to have him in the role in the interim, and I think we will be incredibly lucky to have him going forward.”

As director and chief librarian, Fay will oversee 27 branches and more than 600 employees.

The board also passed a motion granting board president Carmen Bendixen the authority to negotiate hiring details with Fay. A spokesperson for the board said Wednesday that there was no set date to extend an offer to Fay, but it would happen “soon.”

Fay was not immediately available for comment, but said in an interview last month that he wanted the position to “further the work I have and we have been doing in the time I’ve been here to make the library more equitable and more accessible, now and in the future.”

In a release from the board Wednesday, Fay said he was “honored and humbled” to accept the position.

Before he was in Seattle, Fay worked in Nevada libraries for over 30 years, starting as a page, and serving in various other roles across different regions of Nevada, ranging from director of Las Vegas-Clark County Library District and working at the Nevada State Library and Archives.

The board chose Fay over Chad Helton, former director of Hennepin County (Minnesota) Libraries, who had been named a finalist alongside Fay.