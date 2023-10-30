If you want your vote to count in the Nov. 7 election, today is your last day to register online.

Online and mail registrations must be received eight days before Election Day. That’s Oct. 30. You can register online at the Washington secretary of state website with a driver’s license or identification card. Go to www.sos.wa.gov and click on “Register to vote.”

Registrations done by mail need to be received, not postmarked, by Monday, so it is too late to register through the mail.

Missed the deadline but still want to vote? You can register in-person and vote by 8 p.m. on Election Day at the King County Elections Office in Renton or at a vote center.

Unsure if or where you’re registered to vote? Go to www.votewa.gov to update your registration or check what’s on your ballot.

Seven of the nine seats on the City Council are up for grabs, and candidates in the hotly contested races have battled over urban growth, homelessness and drug prosecution. Four Metropolitan King County Council seats are on the ballot; however, two incumbents, Claudia Balducci and Girmay Zahilay, are running unopposed.

Two Port of Seattle commissioner seats are also on the ballot, and the races for four Seattle Public Schools board member seats could remake the board’s composition at a time when the district’s finances are in dire shape.

The cities of Auburn, Bellevue, Bothell, Burien, Clyde Hill, Issaquah, Kenmore, Kent, Kirkland, Lake Forest Park, Newcastle, North Bend, Pacific, Redmond, Renton, SeaTac and Snoqualmie have council or mayoral elections on the ballot.

A proposition that would triple the existing Seattle Housing Levy to fund housing services is also on the ballot.