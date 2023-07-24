Today is the deadline to register online if you want to vote in next week’s primary elections in Washington.

Online and mail registrations must be received eight days before Election Day, which is Tuesday, Aug. 1. That makes today (July 24) the deadline, so it is too late to register by mail.

You can still register to vote in person up to Election Day.

In Seattle this year, seven of the nine seats on the City Council are up for grabs, representing every district of the city. A crowded field of 45 candidates is competing for the seven seats. Four incumbents have decided not to run for reelection, meaning the City Council will get, at a minimum, four new members. The top two candidates in each district will move on to the November general election.

In King County, four of the nine seats on the Metropolitan King County Council are up for grabs. But only two of those four races drew enough candidates to necessitate a primary election. Those two seats are open, after the incumbents opted against reelection.

The county is asking voters to renew the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy, a six-year, $564 million property tax levy (10 cents per $1,000 of assessed value) that funds job training, housing, senior centers and food assistance, among other programs.

In King County, the cities of Auburn, Bothell, Burien, Clyde Hill, Issaquah, Kenmore, Kent, Kirkland, Lake Forest Park, Newcastle, Pacific, Redmond, Renton, SeaTac and Snoqualmie have council or mayoral elections on the primary ballot.

The Seattle School Board also has three races on the primary ballot, including two with no incumbent running.