Loren Culp, the police chief of Republic, a tiny town in northeastern Washington, doesn’t think much of the strict gun law state voters approved Nov. 6. Although the City Council didn't act on his proposal Monday, it's clear many in the town support making Republic a “Second Amendment Sanctuary City."

Police Chief Loren Culp got a standing ovation. Afterwards, as the 150 to 200 people in attendance Monday left the Republic City Council meeting, many shook his hand.

So it seems that in the tiny northeastern Washington town, pop. 1,100, many locals are in support of Culp’s proposed ordinance that would make Republic a “Second Amendment Sanctuary City.”

His supporters will have to wait to see it happen. The council tabled the proposal during Monday’s meeting.

Culp’s proposed ordinance would codify what the chief says he’d already do: Not enforce Initiative 1639, the strict state gun-law initiative approved by Washington voters on Nov. 6.

But the City Council — consisting of two women and three men elected to the unpaid positions — wants to think it over.

It all came so suddenly, says Rachel Siracuse, one of the council members. “We haven’t even had time to talk about it. We’ll make some time in the near future.”

It was on Nov. 9 that the chief first posted his proposal on the “Republic Police WA” Facebook page.

It went orbital from there, with rocker Ted Nugent telling his 3.2 million Facebook followers that Culp “is an American freedom fighter.” By Sunday, Culp was on Fox News.

I-1639, which goes into effect Jan. 1, is one of the strictest firearms measures in the country. Among its provisions is that it raises the age to purchase a semi-automatic rifle to 21 from 18.

A video of the Monday meeting taken by the Center for Self Governance, which is based in Republic and says it is “dedicated to advancing a stable civil society,” shows the chief telling the council that he began formulating his proposal after he was stopped by one local about I-1639.

“A citizen that was concerned that law enforcement in Republic was going to start arresting people under 21 for having semi-automatic rifles,” Culp says. “After all, guns are an integral part of life here and in many places across the nation. God, guns and guts is what made this country and so they were rightly concerned.”

At the council meeting, Culp says, other locals also later came to him with similar concerns. He says he told those people that such an arrest would be “a violation of their constitutional rights “and we would not be doing that here.”

Culp’s proposed initiative is another illustration that the divide between Eastern and Western Washington isn’t just the Cascades.

Republic is in Ferry County, which voted 73 percent against the initiative, almost an exact flip from King County, which went 76 percent for the initiative.

The reaction from the state Attorney General’s Office to the chief’s proposal has been curt: “We will review the city’s ordinance if it passes.”

At some point it’s going to be decision time for Republic’s City Council, which usually deals with such matters as whether to purchase new tires for the public works truck.

“We have a beautiful little city here,” said Siracuse, of the council. “Everybody who moves here from somewhere else, always says how pleasant the people are here, how kind and considerate.”