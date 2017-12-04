Prior to O'Toole's arrival in 2014, the Seattle Police Department had been led by three different police chiefs in slightly more than a year. Here's a look at the organization's leadership over the years.

Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Monday that Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole will step down at the end of 2017. O’Toole’s departure comes at a turbulent time in city government, with the city being led by four mayors in less than a year.

O’Toole has been widely praised for her efforts to turn around the Seattle Police Department in accordance with a federally mandated consent decree, signed in 2012, requiring the department to adopt reforms to address a history of excessive force and biased policing.

Prior to her arrival in 2014, SPD had been led by three different police chiefs in slightly more than a year. Here’s a look at the organization’s challenges and leadership changes over the years: