Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant, a former software engineer and economics professor who grew up in India, faced an unprecedented recall election to remove her from office on Tuesday. Sawant is the longest-serving member on the current council and the first socialist in modern times to be voted into the office. Here’s a look at some of the most defining moments in her career leading to Tuesday’s vote by the constituents of District 3, which includes Capitol Hill, the Central District, Madison Park, Leschi, Madrona, and parts of surrounding neighborhoods.

City Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s tenure spans several mayors as well as council members who didn’t serve beyond January 2016, which marked the beginning of geographical representation.