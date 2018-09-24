Washington state Rep. Matt Manweller has faced a series of sexual misconduct allegations in recent years. Here’s a summary of some of the allegations against Manweller, which have surfaced in interviews with reporters and investigations conducted for Central Washington University (CWU) in 2012, 2013 and 2018.
- 1997: A woman who says she was one of Rep. Matt Manweller’s former high-school students said she had a sexual relationship with him that began in 1997, shortly after her graduation when she was still 17 years old. The woman provided NW News Network a diary and other corroborating information about their time together. Manweller denied the woman’s account.
- 1998: After his stint in Idaho, Manweller began working as a high-school teacher in Utah. There, he met his first wife, who was a student at the time. OraLynn Reeve has told reporters that Manweller and her first kissed near the end of 1998 when she was 17, a timeline Manweller denies. They married shortly after she graduated in June of 2000. She was 18. He was 30 years old.
- 2004: A high-school student who was taking classes at Central Washington University (CWU) said she went in 2004 to speak with Manweller, a professor at the time, about what course she should take next, according to CWU’s 2018 investigation. She said Manweller asked about her plans for the weekend, said his wife was out of town and offered to “chaperone” her to a movie. Manweller told the investigator he did not recognize the student’s name.
- 2006: A CWU student who was taking a class with Manweller in the summer of 2006 later reported that Manweller called her into his office and said the two had a sexual energy between them, according to the 2018 investigative report. The woman recalled Manweller saying that she didn’t want to write the paper she was working on and that he didn’t want to read it, that they could go to a hotel and “discuss it orally.” The woman said Manweller put his hand on her knee and kissed her on the mouth. Manweller has said he does not remember the student.
- 2006: Also that summer, a CWU student later reported that Manweller had repeatedly suggested they get drinks together, according to the 2013 investigative report. She agreed to meet him at a bar and brought a friend, according to the account, and the two women reported that Manweller propositioned them to have a threesome. Manweller denied the account but said he may have said something that was taken poorly or out of context.
- 2006: A CWU student who did not take classes with Manweller later reported that in the fall of 2006, Manweller struck up a conversation with her. He later asked her to get a drink with him at his house, which she did, and she reported that they ended up kissing intensely on his bed, according to the 2018 investigative report. She said the interactions were not unwelcome but she now regrets them. Manweller told the investigator that his interactions with her were consensual.
- 2007: A student who took classes with Manweller later reported that she and a friend had drinks in 2007 with Manweller about once per month and that Manweller would often ask about their sex lives, according to the 2018 report. The women said they now viewed the interactions as inappropriate. Manweller said he didn’t recall the specific conversations.
- 2008: (Manweller’s first wife files for divorce.)
- 2009: A CWU student later reported that she was struggling in Manweller’s class in 2009 when she met him in his office one evening. She reported that Manweller closed the door, pulled a chair up next to her, asked about her personal life, put his hand on her knee and said “There’s always a way for you to get an A in this class,” according to the 2018 investigative report. She said she understood him to mean that she could get a positive grade in exchange for a sexual favor, something Manweller denies.
- 2009: A CWU political-science student was working on a research project in 2009 when a professor recommended she talk to Manweller about the subject matter. She later reported that in the meeting, Manweller asked about her dating life and commented on her looks, according to the 2018 report. He later asked her to lunch to discuss her research. They went to lunch, and the woman reported that Manweller commented about how he couldn’t stop thinking about her and wanted to run away with her. Manweller denied the woman’s accounts of their conversations.
- 2015: A CWU student who didn’t take classes from Manweller but baby-sat for his children in 2015 and 2016 later reported that Manweller had repeatedly complimented her appearance, offered her drinks and once suggested the woman could stay over at the house, according to the 2018 report. Manweller denied complimenting the woman’s looks and said he or his wife would occasionally offer drinks and any overnight comments would have been a joke.
- 2017: A woman who worked for a legislative committee that Manweller helped lead complained in 2017 that a meeting she thought was to discuss her career ended up being at a restaurant and felt more like a date. The woman told The Seattle Times that Manweller put his coat around her, opened the door to his car and complimented her looks during the dinner. Manweller said he doesn’t recall all the specifics but was only being polite.
