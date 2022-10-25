MAPLE VALLEY — Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley told a raucous crowd in Maple Valley on Tuesday that it’s time to “retire” U.S. Sen. Patty Murray.

“There’s a new mom in town,” said Smiley, playing off Murray’s “mom in tennis shoes” campaign motto when Murray first won her Senate seat in 1992.

Smiley, launching what her campaign calls a statewide bus tour in advance of the Nov. 8 election, made her first stop Tuesday night at a Maple Valley tavern where she spoke to 250 to 300 people. The tour will make 46 stops in 28 counties across the state where Smiley plans to share her “message of hope and recovery,” according to her campaign.

Smiley, 41, was joined at the Red Dog Saloon by Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, a former military officer. Smiley’s husband, also a veteran, was left blind by a suicide bomber 17 years ago when he was serving in Iraq.

Smiley, who was joined onstage Tuesday by her husband Scotty, recounted how she became interested in politics when she became his full-time caregiver and advocate. She became emotional when she spoke of his support throughout the campaign.

Smiley decried what she called a humanitarian crisis at the U.S. border with Mexico, where fentanyl freely flows through, she said. Increasing crime, which she has blamed on Murray and Democrats, has been a familiar talking point during her campaign.

She told the crowd she embarked on the bus tour so she could speak directly to Washingtonians.

The latest Washington poll shows Murray with an 8-point lead over Smiley who is at 41%, a noticeable increase from where she was in July at 33%.

The results indicate the Senate race is the state’s closest in a little over a decade.

Smiley, who was born in Pasco, is vying to become the first Republican from Washington to be elected to the Senate since 1994.

She has focused her messaging on how she will “rein in the out-of-control spending” causing inflation, but has not specified what cuts she proposes. Smiley’s campaign has also focused on increasing energy production and “securing” the southern border.

Republican Matt Larkin, who is challenging Rep. Kim Schrier in the 8th Congressional District, also appeared at Tuesday night’s event. Larkin, echoing Smiley, blamed Democrats for rising crime and deaths due to fentanyl.

Smiley’s Maple Valley appearance came two days after she sparred with Murray in a combative debate Sunday night in Spokane during which Murray highlighted her achievements and tied Smiley to national Republicans. Smiley countered by blaming Murray for crime, inflation and Washington, D.C., bureaucracy. The candidates will meet again for a one-hour town hall in Seattle at 5 p.m. Sunday.