OLYMPIA — Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs maintained his lead against opponent Julie Anderson on Thursday afternoon as votes continued to be counted for the secretary of state position.

Hobbs held 50% of the vote as of 4:12 p.m. Thursday, while Anderson had 46%.

The remaining share, 3.58%, consist of write-in votes.

Anderson, the Pierce County auditor, ran as a nonpartisan candidate against Hobbs, a Democrat and former state senator who was appointed to the post last year.

The secretary of state oversees elections and registers businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Hobbs filled the seat of Republican Kim Wyman, who accepted a post in the Biden administration.

More than 2.4 million ballots were accepted by Wednesday night, representing 51.4% of registered voters, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. More than 10,000 new voters registered on Election Day.