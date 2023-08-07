As officials continue to count the remaining ballots from last Tuesday’s primary election, the candidates in the top two positions in the three undecided Seattle City Council district races, and the one remaining Metropolitan King County Council seat, remained fixed after Monday afternoon’s vote drop.

In District 1, encompassing West Seattle and South Park, climate activist Maren Costa and attorney Rob Saka continued to lead a field of eight candidates.

In District 4, tech consultant Ron Davis and Maritza Rivera, deputy director of Seattle’s Office of Arts and Culture, continued to lead a field of four.

And in District 5, former King County Superior Court Judge Cathy Moore and ChrisTiana ObeySumner, a social equity consultant, continued to lead the northernmost district.

On Monday afternoon, King County Elections officials said there were 700 ballots left to count across the county this primary election.

King County races

In King County Council’s District 4, northwest Seattle, Jorge Barón, an immigrant rights advocate, and Sarah Reyneveld, an assistant attorney general, remained ahead.

Last week, The Seattle Times called the County Council’s District 8 as decided in favor of Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda and Burien City Councilmember and Mayor Sofia Aragon as advancing.

See key Washington primary 2023 election results.

This is a developing story and will be updated.