When Seattle police officers are considering making an arrest for drug possession or public drug use, they should first determine whether the person poses a “threat of harm to others,” Mayor Bruce Harrell said in an executive order issued Thursday.

If the person does not pose a threat to others, the officer should make a “reasonable attempt” to connect the person with diversion, outreach or other alternatives to arrest, Harrell’s order says.

The executive order is intended to guide police on how to implement the city’s newly passed drug law, which adopts state law into the city code, allowing the city attorney to prosecute public drug use and drug possession.

Supporters of the law argued that it was necessary to help with public safety and to help stanch an overdose crisis that is killing more people each year.

Opponents have likened the law to the “war on drugs,” which for decades filled jails and prisons disproportionately with people of color for low-level drug offenses, while doing little to stop drug use.

The law passed the City Council 6-3, after a previous version had been narrowly defeated. It allows arrests and prosecutions while, for the first time, officially designating diversion and treatment as the preferred approaches for dealing with substance-abuse issues.

Advertising

“This law gives us another tool to help those in need access treatment and to keep sidewalks and neighborhoods welcoming for all residents,” Harrell said in a prepared statement. “We are committed to learning lessons from the past, holding traffickers, dealers, and those causing the most harm accountable, and helping people access treatment and care through diversion services.”

In the executive order, Harrell writes of the “alarming potency and toxicity of synthetic street drugs, which also can be accompanied by the rapid onset of symptoms such as paranoia, hallucinations, and other forms of mental illness.”

They can, he writes, present harm to both the drug user and passersby.

The executive order makes clear that, even with the new guidance from the mayor, drug arrests will ultimately be at the discretion of individual police officers.

Officers should determine if a person using drugs presents a threat “based on the totality of the factors,” including whether they’re near people and businesses, the type of drug and “the apparent physical condition” of the person.

Seattle police may also identify other factors, the order says. In or near places like parks, schools, child care centers, transit stops and transportation facilities, drug use should be deemed to have an “inherent impact” on safety and security.

Advertising

Even if a person using drugs is not found to be a threat to others, officers can still make an arrest in limited circumstances. They are first supposed to make a “reasonable attempt” to connect the person to other services.

If that fails, an arrest should not be made without “articulable facts and circumstances” warranting the arrest. Those facts and circumstances are left largely undefined, but could include the need to transport someone to a location where they can receive care.

Officers’ decisions on whether or not to make arrests, if made in good faith, cannot be the basis for discipline, the order says.

The order directs the city to collect, from outreach providers, a list of names of people who may be using drugs on the street, “affected by the Health Crisis.” After a year, the city will report the number of drug arrests that have been made and the number of people referred to diversion programs.

City Councilmember Lisa Herbold, chair of the public safety committee and one of two council members who supported the drug law after opposing the previous version, in a prepared statement called the executive order a “good first step.”

She said she looks forward to reviewing the specific policies adopted by Seattle police to ensure that they favor a public-health approach over arrest and prosecution.

Police Chief Adrian Diaz, in a prepared statement, said police are committed to “equitable, treatment-focused and evidence-based” enforcement, while also providing “some respite from the chronic public harm.”