Thousands of people queued up hours in advance outside the Seattle Center Armory on Saturday, in lines that spanned the length of a couple football fields, waiting to see presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

Volunteers led crowds in chants of “Dream big, fight hard,” and people posed with a giant cutout of Warren’s golden retriever, Bailey, as they waited for the Massachusetts senator to arrive, straight from Nevada where she was campaigning on the day of that state’s caucuses.

Warren’s stop in Seattle comes at a far different moment in her campaign than her last visit, when she drew 15,000 people to the Seattle Center lawn on a sunny August afternoon — at that point the largest crowd of her campaign. Then, she was just beginning a rise in the polls that would see her briefly emerge as a Democratic front-runner. Now, she’s trying to turn her campaign around after a months-long slide in the polls and disappointing showings in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

Very early results from Nevada, the third state to vote, showed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders likely to win, with Warren and several other candidates bunched in a close race for second.

And while ballots have already been mailed to voters for Washington’s March 10 primary, the Democratic field may look far different come primary day. Next Saturday’s South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday, March 3, when 14 states including California and Texas vote, could winnow the once-sprawling field to just a few candidates.

Warren has been preparing for a long campaign. She’s had paid staff in Washington since December, and last month had more staff in the state than any other campaign.

“She’s been walking her talk for years,” said Crystal Novak, a general contractor from Seattle, who lined up hours early to see Warren. “She is well organized, she’s thought of different ways to affect change and has come up with plans to implement that.”

Warren earned strong reviews for her debate performance Wednesday night, when she forcefully attacked former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for his past comments about women and the city’s use of stop-and-frisk policing tactics during his tenure.

“She killed it, it was amazing,” said Lisa Wilson, 30, an Amazon employee from Seattle.

Warren’s criticism wasn’t confined to Bloomberg. She attacked her other rivals on the debate stage with an eagerness she’d not shown before, criticizing former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s health care plan as “a PowerPoint” and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s plan as “like a Post-it note.”

Her supporters loved it. After the debate, her campaign announced it had raised $5 million, her best single 24-hour fundraising period of the campaign.

“I’d been waiting to hear that spark from her,” said Lucy Autumn, a nurse from Bellingham. Autumn, however, remains undecided. “I would like to hear a little more of her commander-in-chief side.”