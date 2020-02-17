TACOMA — A crowd of thousands started gathering several hours before the start of presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ rally Monday at the Tacoma Dome.

Speeches were set to start at 7 p.m., but lines circled the venue by early afternoon in anticipation of Sanders’ first 2020 campaign appearance in the state. The enthusiastic crowd bought T-shirts and buttons, and political activists circulated petitions in favor of universal health care and taxing Amazon.

At the front of the line, Remington Schroyer, 19, of Bellingham, said he arrived by 9 a.m. to secure his spot. “I love how Bernie is taking on the Democratic and Republican establishments,” he said.

Schroyer said his support for the independent Vermont senator would not necessarily transfer to all of his Democratic rivals if someone else were the nominee. He’d said he’d be fine with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but not billionaire Mike Bloomberg or former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, for example.

Distrust of the Democratic National Committee was a theme for Schroyer and other Sanders supporters; some wore T-shirts or sported signs calling for the firing of DNC Chairman Tom Perez, who is facing heat over a delayed and bungled count in the Iowa caucuses.

The rally is a rekindling of the support that powered Sanders’ 2016 Democratic caucus win in Washington. This year, the state Democratic Party has abandoned caucuses and will award delegates based on the results of the March 10 presidential primary. Ballots will be mailed to voters this week.

Sanders supporters at the rally were dismissive of the alarms raised from some in the party establishment who fear his embrace of democratic socialism and sweeping policies such as Medicare for All could keep him from winning the general election.

“You know, I think Bernie is moving right where the party used to be, and that was with FDR and the policies of the New Deal. It’s the big money that’s influencing politics that have polarized the parties,” said Kathleen Wray, of Bremerton, who sported a tattoo of Sanders on her left arm.

Rose Potters and Amanda Swarr arrived at the Tacoma Dome three hours before the doors opened. They spread out with lunch and dinner, a picnic blanket and a lawn chair.

Swarr, a 46-year-old from Tacoma, said Sanders is the first Democratic presidential candidate she’s supported in her life. She’s always been a loyal Green Party voter, she said, but is excited about Sanders.

“I appreciate that he’s a democratic socialist,” Swartz said. “He’s the only candidate who’s consistently supportive of social justice issues across the board.”

Both said they’re most impressed by his health care plan, minimum-wage change and rejection of corporate greed.

“I think he’s going to get the nomination,” said Potters, a 60-year-old woman visiting from North Carolina. “Trump won’t be able to bully and intimidate him like he did with Hillary. I can’t wait to see that debate.”

While neither supported Sanders in 2016, they said they got to know him better during his 2020 campaign.

“I had preconceived notions about his age,” Potters said. “I felt he was too old … but now we have youthful candidates and I’m not really seeing much from them.”

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, and actor Tim Robbins were scheduled to speak at the Tacoma Dome event, where the crowd was warmed up in the late afternoon with booming beats from a local hip-hop artist.

Sanders has emerged as the Democratic front-runner with his win in the New Hampshire primary, but the race for the party’s presidential nomination is far from settled, and his appearance comes as early voting has already started for Saturday’s Nevada caucuses.

Sanders faces competition in the early delegate hunt from Buttigieg, who placed a close second in New Hampshire, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who placed third. Warren remains in third place in the national delegate count. Former Vice President Joe Biden is hoping to reverse his early slide with better showings in Nevada and in the South Carolina primary.

Buttigieg made a campaign stop in Seattle over the weekend, holding a closed-door fundraiser Saturday with limited media access and no public events. Warren, meanwhile, has scheduled a public rally at the Seattle Center Armory on Saturday evening.

Also at the Tacoma Dome, four high school seniors from Issaquah were decked out in homemade T-shirts they made the day before. November’s election will mark the first time they get to vote.

Drew Blik, who turned 18 last fall, wore a blue shirt with an outline of Sanders’ head painted on it.

“Not me. Us,” the shirt read, reflecting a Sanders slogan.

Blik was a big supporter of Andrew Yang before he dropped out of the race, but said Sanders “made the most sense” as his backup candidate.

The students, who are in the same government class at Liberty High School, said that because they’re heading off to college soon, Sanders’ plan to end student debt especially spoke to them.

“He supports us in our age group, so why not support him? We’re the future,” Olivia Coyne, 17, said. She’ll turn 18 in a couple months, she said.

They often debate political issues in their class, Blik said, and at lunch. Although political ideologies are often split, the students said they try to be open and respectful.

“We see the older generations so divided,” Coyne said, “and we don’t want to be like that.”