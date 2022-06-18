This year marks the first time the city of Puyallup has proclaimed June as LGBTQ+ Pride month — over 20 years after a U.S. president first declared it.

“We’re very slow evolving here,” Puyallup resident Pennie Saum told The (Tacoma) News Tribune.

The City Council held its proclamation ceremony during the June 7 council meeting. The council advises residents to “celebrate the diversity of our community and demonstrate acceptance for all persons,” the proclamation read.

“There’s room here in this city for people of all backgrounds to come and live here and thrive here and grow here,” Mayor Dean Johnson said during the meeting.

Saum, who also spoke, said the proclamation makes her community feel seen. Saum is also a member of a Facebook group page called Puyallup Pride, which says it provides a safe space for LGBTQ+ people.

“The diversity of our city is changing,” Saum said. “It was exciting that they acknowledge that.”

Saum said she hopes the City Council will “put their money where their mouth is.” She wants to see the city allocate funds to support LGBTQ+ youth, Black and brown businesses and other communities.

“These are all things that our City Council has an impact on and could definitely be making a bigger impact on by backing up their proclamations with action,” Saum said.

Alex DeForrest, a student at Kalles Junior High, told The News Tribune he likes to watch local school board and council meetings when he is bored. When he saw the LGBTQ+ proclamation on the City Council’s agenda, he was taken aback.

DeForrest decided to write a letter to the City Council before the meeting to let the council members know their efforts are being seen, he said. He also wanted them to know that people were depending on the proclamation to happen.

DeForrest said he wishes the City Council had made the proclamation sooner, but is glad the city recognizes Pride month now. “This helps further [an inclusive environment] by letting them know that they’re recognized and that they aren’t alone in the city. That even our leaders are taking the initiative to try to recognize how diverse we are,” DeForrest said.

Council member John Palmer authored the proclamation. “I just thought it was time for Puyallup to have a Pride proclamation,” Palmer told The News Tribune. “We just proceeded to move forward.”

Asked about the process for getting a proclamation, city spokesperson Eric Johnson said via email: “The process is done by council rule prior to the meeting. When a proclamation request comes in, staff coordinates with council and they vote on it via email prior to the meeting. If a majority of the council votes yes, then the proclamation is added to the meeting agenda.”

He did not respond when The News Tribune asked Thursday how many council members voted in support of the proclamation. The News Tribune has filed a public records request for the emails.

Eric Johnson said the city is not hosting any community events following the LGBTQ+ Pride month proclamation, but encourages residents to hold their own.