ENUMCLAW — Paul Fantello and Patricia Ciatto make pretty cheese at their creamery just outside town, pressing the buttery milk from their brown Jersey cows into bulbous wheels with rust-yellow rinds and moon-white cores.

And they tell a pretty story about resurrecting a dairy farm once operated by Fantello’s Italian-born grandmother, who arrived in Enumclaw more than 100 years ago.

But many of their workdays are more brutal than pretty, because running a small cheese-making venture in 2023 means waking up before dawn, wading through smelly muck in the rain and hoisting heavy curds until your arms throb.

That’s why Fantello and Ciatto, the business partners who started Fantello Farmstead Creamery between 2015 and 2018, have been breathing easier recently, since securing a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture under a program authorized by a massive and complicated law called the Farm Bill.

The Farm Bill, expiring this year and slated for renewal, pending negotiations between Democrats and Republicans, is how Congress funds an array of agricultural and food initiatives, including subsidies and insurance for commodity crops like soybeans and corn, rural development and conservation projects, agricultural export programs, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps.

SNAP doesn’t have much to do with farms; it provides help with groceries for low-income households. But it’s the largest slice of the Farm Bill, and it’s heating up as a political issue because some Republicans want to make cuts to the program and impose stricter work requirements. Grants to family farms, despite the name of the law, are just a sliver of the Farm Bill.

Still, such grants are a big deal for people like Fantello and Ciatto, who plan to hire a couple of employees to help maintain the farm and make their cheese, which is sold at PCC Community Markets and Pike Place Market.

“It’s a lot of hard work,” considering the wheels can weigh up to 12 pounds when wet, said Ciatto, who has needed cortisone injections in her aching hands and is “looking forward to having somebody else” shoulder some of the load.

Food stamps

The Farm Bill links benefits like SNAP with crop subsidies partly because both are related to food, and partly to make sure the law is renewed every five years with bipartisan support, based on the idea that Democrats care about food stamps and Republicans care about the business of agriculture.

Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish, who visited Fantello and Ciatto this week to tout their grant, wishes the Republicans, who currently control the U.S. House, would consider bolstering the Farm Bill rather than talking cuts, she said. But the law must pass, added Schrier, whose swing district includes cities, farms and orchards on both sides of the Cascades and who’s chairing a Farm Bill Task Force for the center-left New Democrat Coalition.

“I represent communities facing hunger. I also represent farmers big and small, so all the [Farm Bill] programs matter to this district,” she said, calling SNAP a “smart use of resources” because the dollars flow to local stores.

Families everywhere, urban and rural, depend on food stamps, said Christina Wong, who’s ringing alarm bells about cuts in her role as policy and advocacy director at Northwest Harvest, a Seattle-based nonprofit that supplies food banks and lobbies for anti-hunger programs.

Some House Republicans are trying to use negotiations over the government’s debt ceiling to secure changes to benefits like SNAP, Wong said. For example, she said, some have proposed expanding certain SNAP work requirements to older adults and to households with school-age children.

Such changes could put tens of thousands of people in Washington state at risk of losing benefits, according one analysis; a similar GOP push snarled Farm Bill talks for months in 2018. Struggling people need more boosts, not more barriers, Wong said, mentioning that SNAP benefits average just $2 per person per meal, even though grocery prices have soared.

“Food banks are serving more people than we have at any point since the start of the pandemic,” she said. “Hunger should be absolutely intolerable and needs to be addressed in the Farm Bill.”

Ideally, Congress would expand initiatives that support low-income households and small farms at the same time, Wong said, noting a program under the Farm Bill umbrella that can provide SNAP recipients with extra dollars to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables at stores and farmers markets.

“We want our state to grow the food that people want to eat, as opposed to the food that feeds other animals and our cars,” she said.

Local cheese

Fantello and Ciatto are getting money through the Value-Added Producer Grants program, which helps farmers convert raw crops like grains, fruits and milk into products like bread, jam and cheese — products with more profit potential, thereby saving family farms and creating more rural jobs.

Advertising

Farmers wanted, grants available The USDA began accepting applications last month for $31 million in Value-Added Producer Grants, which can help farmers who are converting their crops into products like pickles, bread, jam and cheese. The grants of up to $250,000 are competitive, with priority given to certain applicants, such as military veterans, socially-disadvantaged farmers, cooperatives and small farms. Electronic applications are due May 11 and paper applications May 16. More information is available on the USDA website. More

The co-owners (they’re not a couple now but do have a teenage daughter who helps with the farm) decided to make cheese after Ciatto hiked the Camino de Santiago across Spain and visited a series of old-school dairies along the picturesque pilgrimage route. They spent time in France to learn the trade, remodeled an old red garage into a creamery and now specialize in raw milk cheese. Fantello milks the cows and drives a blue tractor. His messy boots are barred from the garage, where Ciatto labors with her sleeves rolled up, squeezing out the whey (the liquid part of curdled milk) and shaping the cheese wheels that age inside a cheese “cave.”

Their Filomena cheese, named after Fantello’s grandmother, won second place among raclettes (mild, meltable cheeses originally made in the Alps) in the American Cheese Society’s 2022 competition, beating out some rivals from Vermont and Wisconsin. It tastes like home, because the cows eat only local hay, Fantello said, thumbs tucked into his overalls.

“People are like, ‘This is grassy, this is super strong,’ ” said Ciatto, who previously worked as a barista and swimming coach. “That’s Enumclaw.”

Pivoting to cheese has helped Fantello and Ciatto keep the milk flowing, while watching many other local operations shut down or be consolidated. There are fewer than 300 dairy farms in Washington state today, down from about 1,600 in 1998, though the number of dairy cows has remained relatively stable, said Dan Wood, executive director of the Washington State Dairy Federation. He cites business costs as a challenge for farms up and down the scale.

“The cost of feed, the cost of fuel, the cost of power, it’s all up,” Wood said.

Even selling their cheese at $26 per pound, Fantello and Ciatto aren’t making much money yet, they said, not least because Ciatto, working mostly on her own, can handle only about 75% of the milk their cows yield — leaving the other 25% unprocessed.

Hiring an employee to “turn that milk into revenue” will be huge for their venture, because with dairy cows, Fantello said, “the spigot never stops.”