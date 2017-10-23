The governor’s staff was allowed back in the office after a bomb squad determined the suitcase contained dry noodle mix.

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee’s staff was evacuated Monday afternoon after a woman dropped off a suitcase in his office in the Capitol building and then left, the Washington State Patrol said.

The incident started around 12:30 p.m. when the woman brought a green suitcase to Inslee’s office.

“She dropped it off, said, ‘This is for the governor,’ and ran out,” said State Patrol spokesman Kyle Moore.

Around the same time, the woman also deposited a computer inside the Temple of Justice across from the Capitol, Moore said.

Inslee wasn’t in his office, Moore said, and an explosives team determined the suitcase was not a threat.

“The suitcase had dry cup-of-noodles, or something, in it,” he said. Officials Monday afternoon were still examining the computer, which Moore described as a desktop.

The woman, who had kept a white Mercedes running near the buildings, was detained shortly after while trying to drive away, Moore said. Authorities Monday afternoon were questioning the woman, “trying to determine if there’s criminal charges that she could face,” he said.

By 2:30 p.m., the governor’s staff had been allowed back into the office.