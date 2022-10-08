You may have noticed, watching the rush of political attacks on TV, that the candidates aren’t exactly waging their battles on the same turf.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray has released at least 11 ads for TV and online this year. Six of them are about abortion rights. The others are about health care for seniors and threats to democracy from the MAGA right.

At the same time, her Republican opponent, Tiffany Smiley, is out talking about inflation, from higher prices of beer to coffee, as well as rising crime in Seattle and threats to families from too many IRS agents.

When Seattle pollster Stuart Elway was doing his latest public opinion survey, he noticed something unusual. Sure, the candidates have their own angles on how to get elected, as they often do. But this year the public is also split, almost totally, into two distinct psychological hemispheres.

“It’s as if there’s two different elections going on,” Elway said.

For the first time he can recall, there’s no common thread among voters as to what the menu of issues even should be.

Recent polls, including the one Elway did last month for Crosscut and KCTS, show that Democratic voters want the candidates to talk about abortion rights, threats to democracy, the environment and climate change, and health care.

GOP-aligned voters are clamoring for more about the economy, crime and illegal immigration.

“There’s no overlap,” Elway said. “Not even when it comes to the economy, which has almost always been a shared interest in past elections.”

This split societal personality is also on stark display in a poll of 782 Washingtonians by Emerson College, released this past week.

Take crime, a top issue cited by Republican voters. Emerson pollsters found only four Democrats, out of the 285 interviewed, who were focused on crime. Not 4% — just four people.

Meanwhile in Elway’s poll, the opposite was true for the environment and climate change. It’s a top five issue for Democrats. But not a single Republican voter in his survey cited it.

The pollster for Emerson seemed startled by our divided state. He said the economy ranks lower as a pressing concern in Washington state than in any of the two dozen other states Emerson has polled this year — largely due to Democrats here not mentioning it.

“Instead, ‘threats to democracy’ is 11 points higher in Washington than in the September Emerson national poll,” he said. Almost all of that concern came from Democrats, as few in the GOP mentioned threats to democracy (probably because they are coming from inside the house).

It’s one thing for people to have different views on what’s important. But Elway found that people here don’t even agree when asked about personal aspects of their lives, such as their finances.

About 70% of Republicans told him they are doing worse financially this year than last. While 75% of Democrats said they are doing the same or better.

“There’s very little chance that that finding can actually be true,” Elway said. “People are putting themselves into tribal camps with their answers, even on questions that aren’t about issues or the state of the world.”

Crime is clearly a major issue — last week, the Seattle police chief said the city has hit a 25-year high in violent crime. Tacoma and some suburban cities are also suffering unusually high crime rates.

“But the extreme partisanship has gotten to the point that if Republicans are going to be saying crime is a huge problem, then the Democrats are going to say it’s not. Even if it is,” Elway said. “And then it’s going to be vice versa on something else.”

Political scientists have a term for this: “expressive responding.” It means spinning, or shining you on, in service of an ulterior motive. The poll participants likely know that their responses may not be all that accurate or truthful, but they offer them anyway as signs of loyalty to their side in the election.

“The pandemic really accelerated all this,” Elway says. “We can’t agree on basic scientific facts. So how are we going to align on any policy about an issue?”

This reality distortion has become such a phenomenon that one political scientist found a way past it via the most American solution of all: paying survey respondents money if they give the truth.

So for example if you ask “was COVID a hoax” or “did antifa attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6,” you’d likely get one of those bizarre results where two-thirds of Republicans answer “yes.” But if you offer them money for the correct factual answers? Yale’s Gregory Huber found that people then tend to come back down from their partisan fantasies a bit.

Maybe they could just pay us all to get along?

I’ve noticed there is one candidate who isn’t quite as blinkered this election. Democratic U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, of Sammamish, has been bombarding the 8th Congressional District with TV ads that are all over the ideological map. In one she talks about crime and the need for more policing; in another she nods somewhat awkwardly to soaring gas prices; in a third she highlights hay farmers struggling with the supply chain. She also has been hammering her GOP opponent Matt Larkin on abortion rights. But the first three ads are nowhere on the Democrats’ primal issues list.

In an election mostly playing out in the two parties’ safe spaces, will it work to campaign outside those boundaries — in the complex “real” world?

Elway says it might, because the issues strangely may no longer matter. When he asked an open-ended question about the most important factors in your vote this year, one thing did pop out.

“More than ever, it’s about winning,” he said. “If there’s one common issue, that’s it. Just beating the heck out of the other side.”

Happy election! Seriously, how we pull out of this existential spiral, where facts and reality are losing the race to raw partisan power, is one of the challenges of our times.

All I can say is, be aware of it — everyone is susceptible to “expressive responding.” And then vote. The battle royale, I mean the election, begins in two weeks.