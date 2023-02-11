During his run for Congress last year, scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos received only a handful of campaign donations from Washington residents.

Seattle attorney Daniel Friedberg was the biggest contributor to the New York Republican, giving the maximum allowable $5,800 last June to Santos, who, barely two months after taking office, faces criminal and ethics probes into his falsified biography and shady campaign finances.

Friedberg, who has practiced law in Washington for more than two decades, is also linked to a more significant national scandal, one that may help explain his Santos donation.

Until recently, Friedberg was chief compliance officer for FTX, the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange whose executive, Sam Bankman-Fried, was arrested in the Bahamas in December and charged by federal prosecutors with a massive fraud and money laundering scheme. Friedberg has not been charged.

A class-action lawsuit filed in a Florida federal court accuses Friedberg of helping Bankman-Fried cover up $8 billion in customer losses at the previously highflying company, which abruptly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November.

While he’d almost never made political donations previously, Friedberg was among several top FTX executives who contributed last year to Santos’ campaign, Federal Election Commission filings show.

How did a relatively low-profile Seattle lawyer, who specialized in banking and online gambling before moving into the crypto world, wind up connected to two of the most talked-about stories in business and politics?

Friedberg isn’t saying much.

In an email this week, he said he donated to Santos on the recommendation of a friend. “Obviously he’s a terrible candidate but this was unknown to me at the time,” he said.

Friedberg said he had “no further comment” and did not respond to questions about his role at FTX. A man who answered the door at his Queen Anne home and office this week said Friedberg was not there and was unavailable to speak with a reporter.

While he’s never made headlines locally, this isn’t Friedberg’s first brush with controversy. In 2008, he worked for an online poker company that went under after being embroiled in a cheating scandal.

Friedberg is reportedly cooperating with federal prosecutors probing FTX and Alameda Research, the crypto hedge fund also founded by Bankman-Fried. According to a report by Reuters, Friedberg met in November with two dozen investigators at the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

However, Friedberg is among the FTX insiders being sued in a class-action civil lawsuit filed on behalf of “thousands, if not millions” of people who bought cryptocurrency accounts with FTX, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

The lawsuit accuses FTX of a “fraudulent scheme” that bilked “unsophisticated investors from across the globe,” luring them with false promises of profit and security, before collapsing in a Ponzi scheme like a house of .

In addition to Bankman-Fried, Friedberg and four other FTX executives, the lawsuit names as defendants several celebrity endorsers who publicly promoted the cryptocurrency firm in ads, including NFL quarterback Tom Brady, former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal and actor and comedian Larry David.

An amended complaint filed in the Florida lawsuit last month alleges Friedberg was “instrumental in perpetrating [FTX’s] nefarious activities, in part by helping to cover up any indications that the FTX scheme was unraveling.”

As FTX’s chief regulatory officer, Friedberg “was tasked with monitoring customer protection practices, ensuring product offerings complied with existing rules and overseeing internal audits and reviews. He did none of this,” the complaint states.

Friedberg, in a recent legal filing, portrayed himself as unaware of any fraud at the company and said he, too, is a victim, having lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in crypto assets.

The declaration, filed last month in FTX’s bankruptcy case, sheds light on how Friedberg got involved with the company, while assigning blame to other insiders for allegedly concealing its precarious financial position.

Friedberg wrote that he was introduced to Bankman-Fried by the FTX founder’s father, Joseph Bankman, a prominent tax law professor at Stanford University.

Friedberg, 52, has been licensed to practice law in Washington since 1998. He specialized in financial regulatory matters for clients including banks, online gaming companies and mobile payment providers, according to an online biography. The state bar association’s legal directory lists no disciplinary action against him.

Friedberg joined FTX in March 2020 from the Seattle office of Fenwick & West, where he’d led the law firm’s cryptocurrency practice.

While at Fenwick, Friedberg vouched for Bankman-Fried to at least one potential lender at a time when FTX was seeking investors, dangling promises of 20% annual returns, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“We know the owner of Alameda and consider him of the highest reputation in the industry,” Friedberg wrote to the potential lender on Fenwick & West letterhead, the WSJ reported.

Founded in 2019, FTX, run largely by 20-somethings, was seemingly rolling in dough within a couple of years, attracting a million investors to its crypto exchange, tapping celebrity endorsements and airing a famous 2022 Super Bowl ad.

But now, Bankman-Fried sits in home detention in California on a $250 million bond signed by his parents, as he awaits trial on charges he looted customer deposits to make risky investments, buy property and make political donations. He has pleaded not guilty.

Friedberg, in his declaration, said he was blindsided by the company’s sudden implosion. He said “certain FTX personnel” in the Bahamas were told about $8 billion in missing investor money Nov. 7.

Another FTX lawyer contacted him on a Zoom call “to inform me of this shocking development,” Friedberg recalled. Before the disclosure, “I had no idea of any customer deficit,” he said, adding that it wasn’t his job to monitor FTX’s financial reserves.

“I relied on the executives, the finance team, and the auditors, and believed that the customer assets were fully funded,” he wrote.

Friedberg said he resigned the next day after learning that other FTX executives and attorneys had been aware of the $8 billion shortfall, with one telling him he was calling “all the billionaires that he knew” to try to get emergency funding.

Friedberg said he lost personal investments in the collapse of FTX, citing more than $500,000 worth of bitcoin and $400,000 worth of Solana, another cryptocurrency, he’d placed in FTX accounts that are no longer accessible.

Political giving

Friedberg’s Santos donation stands out because he has almost never given to political candidates. In state and local races, his only recorded donation was a $225 check to then-Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn’s reelection campaign in 2013. McGinn said last week he doesn’t remember Friedberg.

In addition to Santos, Friedberg gave $2,900 last June to another Republican congressional candidate in New York: Michelle Bond, a Donald Trump-endorsed crypto advocate who lost in the primary. Bond was dating FTX co-CEO Ryan Salame and was paid $400,000 for consulting by the company. Several other FTX executives also donated to her campaign.

Those donations to Republicans stood in contrast to Bankman-Fried’s big contributions in support of Democratic candidates. He spent about $40 million on political donations in 2022, making him among the biggest donors in the country.

Among the recipients were U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish, and the Washington State Democratic Party. Murray and Schrier have donated the money they received to charities.

Poker scandal

In the wake of FTX’s downfall, those who follow the world of online gambling have noted similarities in Friedberg’s previous work for a Canadian software company whose poker platform was exposed in a major cheating scandal.

The company’s Ultimate Bet online poker site was revealed in 2008 to have given an unfair advantage to certain players who were able to see cards held by opponents. The exploit reportedly took as much as $50 million from thousands of victims, including actor Ben Affleck.

Friedberg was recorded in a conversation posted online in 2013 talking with other Ultimate Bet insiders about blaming the scandal on a software hack and minimizing refunds, according to an investigative report by NBC News, which said Friedberg’s “unusual résumé … raises questions about why he was chosen for key jobs” at FTX.

Gambling regulators fined Ultimate Bet $1.5 million and ordered refunds of $22 million to affected players, according to PokerNews, a gaming news site that has extensively covered the FTX, Friedberg and Ultimate Bet connections.

Following its collapse, Ultimate Bet’s website morphed — into a crypto site.

Seattle Times News researcher Miyoko Wolf contributed to this report.