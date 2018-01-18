This is the second in a series of weekly posts that collect some of the most interesting news stories about President Trump. The headlines this week ping-ponged between important policy debates, the women's march and the president's alleged affair with a porn star.

What President Trump lacks in support from the American people, he makes up for in attention-grabbing headlines. Americans have seen stories about the paid-off porn star, Trump’s great or maybe not-so-great health, African nations and Haiti being called “shitholes,” two U.S. senators from his own party publicly chastising him for being loose with facts and constantly berating the press, a looming government shutdown, a former trusted adviser subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury and during testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee. Those headlines are just from the past seven days. How’s that for stamina?

Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of Trump being sworn in as president. The anniversary is being marked with a second women’s march that day. Expect turnout to match, and probably exceed, the volume and ferocity of an early-morning, “Fox-&-Friends”-fueled tweet storm from the White House’s master bedroom.

A year into any presidency is a time to reflect on legacies. Maybe one of the most important reactions to Trump in the White House is the exploding number of women running for office. The Seattle Times’ Susan Kelleher wrote about that growth across Washington state. Nationally, there are 79 women running for governorships in 31 states.

Kelleher interviewed Leah Hadfield who was elected to Rosyln’s city council last fall. Hadfield said the time is right for women to exert more influence on the body politic. “There’s a vast amount of divisiveness in politics, and there could be a feeling that maybe women are better at bringing people together,’’ she said.

This is where my editor would like a smooth transition from women running for elected office to the raging “shithole” debate. Sorry. I’m not that good, so here is a video of Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., grilling Susan Kirstjen Nielsen, head of the Department of Homeland Security, about Trump calling nations with a majority of brown-skinned people “shitholes.”

The Washington Post had a fine account of what happened in the now-infamous Oval Office meeting, which some attendees remember well while others not so much. Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and Georgia Sen. David Perdue claim Trump said “shithouse,” not “shithole.” Um, OK. The two GOP senators went so far as to suggest that Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who was at the meeting and said Trump uttered “hole” not “house,” has a history of twisting the truth. A serious accusation that riled Jennifer Rubin who writes the “Right Turn” blog for The Washington Post.

Cotton’s presence at the immigration meeting likely helped turn Trump from someone willing to work with Durbin and South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham on a bipartisan proposal to an overheated adversary. Cotton has the ear of the president and has been in the background guiding Trump for most of the past year, according to a New Yorker profile of the junior senator from Arkansas headlined, “Is Tom Cotton The Future of Trumpism?”. The casual observer might not know Cotton. That is likely to change.

About the porn star and the president: I could pretend to be shocked that the 45th president of the United States allegedly had an affair with a porn star and paid her $130,000 in hush money. But this is Donald Trump, who Kevin D. Williamson of the National Review called the “porn president.” Williamson writes that pornography … “is an invitation to insert yourself into the fantasy of your choosing … And that is the secret to Trump’s success both in marketing and in politics — which are, in the end, the same thing.”

The porn thing might not fly with Trump’s social-conservative supporters. A new office was announced Thursday in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that is sure to help Trump’s evangelical supporters overlook his extramarital dalliances. The new division would reside in HHS’ Office of Civil Rights, which enforces federal anti-discrimination and privacy laws. It would protect the religious rights of health-care workers who object to preforming abortions, sex-change operations or other medical services.

Washington state Sen. Patty Murray, ranking Democrat on the Senate health committee, said in a statement, “I am deeply troubled by reports of the unconscionable approach being considered by President Trump’s administration to use the civil rights office at the Department of Health and Human Services as a tool to restrict access to health care for people who are transgender and women. This would be yet another attempt to let ideology dictate who is able to get the care they need. Any approach that would deny or delay health care to someone and jeopardize their well being for ideological reasons is unacceptable.”