If you'd predicted a year ago that Democrats would run their campaigns without attacking Trump, you'd have been judged nuttier than the president himself. But they really didn't, and their ads prove it.

For all the storm and chaos of Election 2018, the conventional wisdom as we end is pretty much the same as when it began: Namely, that Democrats stand poised to retake the U.S. House, while Republicans are favored to retain the U.S. Senate.

Only if there’s any deviation from that big picture Tuesday can we say the result will be truly unexpected.

So as the record ad blitz here winds down, I want to look back at what really did surprise about this election. And what it may mean for politics in the future.

Surprise No. 1 is that the Democrats never went after Donald Trump.

I know, some readers may choke on that claim, seeing as how we have some Democrats around here like Attorney General Bob Ferguson who sues Trump as regularly as it rains. But it’s true — after dubbing themselves “the resistance” in 2017, Democrats have waged their bids to return to power by barely mentioning the guy.

The evidence is their own advertising. An outfit called the Media Project at Wesleyan University, which tracks all political ads in federal elections, concluded recently that only 5 percent of all Democratic candidate ads this fall mentioned Trump at all.

That’s compared with the last midterm, 2014, when five times as many Republican ads, nearly 25 percent of their total, blasted then-President Barack Obama.

“Aside from Bush in 2002, Trump still maintains a lower level of criticism of any midterm in the last two decades,” the group concluded.

A lower level of criticism for Donald Trump? Nobody could have predicted that one.

But it was borne out here, too, in our most hotly contested federal race, in the 8th Congressional District. The two candidates, Republican Dino Rossi and Democrat Kim Schrier, traded attacks and issue ads on health care, taxes and abortion. But Trump was never mentioned by Rossi, and only occasionally by Schrier.

This was by design: “I say to the members … don’t even talk about him,” Nancy Pelosi, House minority leader, told the San Francisco Chronicle recently. “He is self-evidently what he is; you don’t have to bring him up.”

Don’t you? First, what Republicans did to Obama in 2014 may have been ugly and excessive, but it worked. Second, even Trump has noted that this election “is a referendum about me.” Third, Rossi was a delegate for Trump at the GOP national convention, so it would have been a cinch to hang the MAGA hat on him, in a district that voted for Hillary Clinton. Instead, Democrats let him wriggle off that hook.

It was admirable to try to make the election about a real issue, which around here was health care. But if Democrats do worse than expected Tuesday, their stand-down on Trump will be at the top of the list for second-guessing.

The second big surprise: The great gun battle of 2018 never arrived.

Initiative 1639 is the most sweeping gun-control measure ever proposed in this state, and it’s also the sole gun-control issue up for a statewide vote in America this year. Both made it ripe for an epic showdown.

But the National Rifle Association flinched. It put in only $200,000, just enough for a tepid campaign of radio ads. That was heavily drowned out by $60 million in corporate-financed ads running on the carbon-tax and soda-tax initiatives.

“We have always been prepared to go toe to toe with the NRA and their allies if they showed up in a big way, but they just haven’t,” said Zach Silk, a board member at the Alliance for Gun Responsibility, which proposed I-1639. “It’s just as surprising to us as it is to you.”

The calm was so pronounced that last month the gun-control group, armed with favorable polling, decided to redirect some of its initiative war chest to candidates running for local and state offices. For its part, the NRA and other gun groups have vowed to plow their resources into suing to try to block the initiative once it passes.

So the fight isn’t over. Still, it’s remarkable that the quiet measure on this year’s ballot was the one about guns. That alone shows how techtonically gun politics have shifted, toward more gun control.

The last thing about Election 2018 is that voter turnout appears to be on track for an all-time state record for a midterm election (the record, 71.85 percent, was in 1970, at the height of the Vietnam War.) On Friday, still five days before the election, 1.6 million Washingtonians already had cast ballots, more than halfway to the record.

There’s been a lot of angst about our civic institutions faltering, our checks and balances eroding, our democracy withering. The biggest surprise of all would be if the people show up in such huge numbers that none of that turns out to be true.