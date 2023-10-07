This past summer, at a home on Lake Tapps in Pierce County, guests mingled in 1920s attire inspired by an F. Scott Fitzgerald novel for a fundraiser that presaged the future.

There was a jazz band, fire dancers and an auction of classic firearms. It was dubbed “The Great Gaetzby,” and for a $12,000 donation you could get a seafood tower and seating with the stars themselves: Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz and Southwest Washington hopeful Joe Kent.

One attendee reported on social media that the event, hosted by the “Gaetz Kent Joint Victory Committee,” included a ceremony for the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, for Donald Trump.

“J6ers were honored and I was blessed to be asked to join in a prayer circle with Matt and Joe,” wrote the man, from the Kitsap County Republican party. “There is a storm brewing. God Bless the J6ers!”

When I saw this at the time, I wondered: Is this really the course the Republican party is taking? Fetishizing the overrunning of the Capitol for a lie — even raising money off it?

Washington GOP governor candidate Semi Bird fundraised off the event as well — before being fired from his School Board post the next month by voters in Kennewick for fighting mask rules during the pandemic.

Since then of course, Matt Gaetz has gone on to become world infamous for ousting a speaker of the House for the first time in U.S. history. That prompted the ex-speaker, Kevin McCarthy, to reflect on the nature of these Gaetz-type rebels in his party’s midst:

“They are not conservatives,” he said. “They don’t get to say they’re conservative because they’re angry and they’re chaotic. That’s not the party I belong to.”

Isn’t it? Is the Republican party splitting apart?

It sure seems like it might be. The last three GOP House speakers, going back a dozen years, have either quit or now been deposed in part because they struggled with the ungovernable rancor in their own group.

I sure didn’t expect Republicans to take what happened at the end of the Trump administration — a riot and a democracy-denying attempted coup — and double down on it.

“Maybe this is the beginning of a breakup, and the spinoff of some kind of MAGA party,” says Chris Vance, the former Washington state GOP chair, who left the party when Trump was elected.

It’s an intriguing idea. The polling outfit Gallup released a survey this past week showing 63% of Americans believe a third major party is needed, the highest they’ve ever recorded. Third-party hankering is soaring among Republicans especially, up 36 percentage points from 20 years ago to 58%. (Democrats are at 46%, and independents at 75%.)

Is that 58% the anti-Trump Republicans? Or is it MAGAs like Joe Kent and Gaetz who are straining at the bit from the far right? It’s probably both.

“It’s fracturing, there’s no question about it,” Vance says. “I thought it’d be my tribe, the Reagan Republicans, who would leave the party and start something new. But maybe it will be the MAGAs who do it.

“I say go ahead, blow it up! It will be good for America.”

Vance, who lives in Sumner, is a fellow at the Niskanen Center, a moderate D.C. think tank. He’s writing a book called “The Fall of the Shining City” about the forces that have been buffeting the GOP over the years, eventually leading to Trump eating it.

“It’s ultimately a story about changing demographics, about race, culture and religion,” he said. “When the party was Reagan’s in 1980, America was 80% white and 90% Christian. We’re just not that country anymore. The party has not been able to handle it.”

McCarthy was sacked because of an internal feud but also intraparty policy rifts, including about the legitimacy of compromise itself. Afterward, the journalist and historian Anne Applebaum, who writes mostly about Europe, said this: “The U.S. now has a multiparty political system that requires cross-party coalitions to create stable government, as in many European countries. American politicians just don’t know it yet.”

It does seem we are a country of multitudes pinned in a two-party vise.

Of course the reason Republicans will bend into pretzels to keep their normie and MAGA factions glued together is because they lose power if they don’t. That’s what just happened in the U.S. House — they stopped functioning as a majority, and it brought Congress to a screeching halt.

After watching the rise of the progressive left in Seattle about 10 years ago, I thought the Democratic Party might be first to crack up. But Democrats have been unusually unified of late — maybe as a defense response to what they see as an existential threat to democracy coming from the MAGA right.

I keep writing about stuff splitting. About Seattle sorting into inequality silos. About the education and urban-rural gaps widening. Now at least one party seems to be ripping apart. It’s all related.

A group that’s trying to fix this contacted me last week, after I wrote about some reform ideas. Called “Fix Our House,” it was co-founded two years ago by a former staffer for U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, and lately has gotten support from 200 academics, including University of Washington political science professor Jake Grumbach.

Their premise is that while it’d be nice if a major party like the GOP didn’t allow itself to be held hostage by rogues like the Great Gaetzby, systemically, it’s really our winner-take-all voting that’s to blame.

They propose switching to “proportional representation” — awarding seats in Congress based on a party’s share of the vote, not to whichever candidate gets a bare majority.

In Washington state, instead of 10 congressional districts, they propose we might have two, with five representatives serving each. In recent elections, Democrats have won about 60% of the vote, so they theoretically would have six members, while Republicans might win four. Because it’s no longer winner-take-all, though, third and fourth parties would spring up. Over time our state would more likely be, say, 40% traditional Democrat, maybe 20% Democratic socialist, 20% traditional Republican and 20% MAGA Party.

Voila — a multiparty system, with more voices represented. Compromise and coalition-building would be mandatory, rather than detested and punished.

Did you know that deep-blue Washington has more Republican voters living in it than all but six of the red states? So all you voters out there who feel like you have no home could maybe find one — and perhaps feel less alienated.

Would this lead to a functioning government again? I don’t know. It’s possible it’d be even loonier than what we have now. But face it, the center’s no longer holding. We’re cracking up anyway. Might as well lean into it.