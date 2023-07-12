Seattle has 45 candidates running for City Council, with a sea of problems begging to be solved. So I’ve been listening to the forums and debates and wondering: Are any of them bringing fresh ideas?

Most of the talk you’ve heard before. Such as: We need to build more housing and shelter for the homeless, which everyone appropriately says (though one candidate, Alex Cooley in Central Seattle’s District 3, is sending out postcards pledging a super-precise amount, “1,000,000 square feet for the homeless.”)

On crime there are pro- and anti-cop candidates. The vast majority, though, land in the much-discussed yet little-implemented middle, wanting both more police and more social workers out and about in the city.

But we’ve hashed all this endlessly for years. What is genuinely new?

This being Seattle, there’s a new tax or five.

“I am proposing a vacancy tax on vacant or unused commercial, office, or residential units, when the landlord or building meets a certain unit count or size threshold,” explains Efrain Hudnell, a candidate also in the 3rd District.

A number of candidates are pushing some version of a vacancy tax. These would be new to Seattle, but Vancouver, B.C., and several other cities have had them for a few years. Spaces left empty for six months or more get dinged with taxes up to 3% of the assessed value. (An empty million-dollar house would get a $30,000 annual charge.)

The point isn’t the money, backers say, so much as pressuring building owners to rent their spaces rather than letting them lie fallow.

“Our goal would be to collect $0 of this tax, but we will utilize it, if necessary, to combat homelessness,” says candidate Cooley, who also has proposed the tax.

Vacancy taxes have mixed records. One in B.C. apparently led some empty condos to be converted to rentals (good), yet may have curtailed some new building projects (bad). But the tax is being pushed by enough of the 45 Seattle candidates that it should come as no surprise if it’s up for debate in a new City Council next year.

Other candidates propose taxing capital gains or income or Airbnbs. On the theory that any human behavior can be modified by taxing it, one candidate is offering a graffiti tax.

“Tax spray paint!” says 3rd District candidate Bobby Goodwin. “One way we can discourage tagging is by placing a tax on the cans themselves. … The money from the tax would go exclusively to helping tackle the graffiti problem.”

I don’t know: Wouldn’t “Eager” and “Satan,” Seattle’s most notorious taggers, simply shift to buying their cans down in Tukwila?

The long-suffering homeless are the topic, no surprise, in some of the more novel ideas from the huge candidate field.

Seattle should commit to “reconstructing one to two large ships donated by the Federal Government to establish hundreds of units of base-level housing,” proposes 3rd District candidate Ry Armstrong.

Says Ballard 6th District candidate Shea Wilson: “My plan is to create three levels of urban campgrounds in all parts of the city” — sober camps, intermediate camps (where you could drink or smoke pot) and the “permissive level,” where campers would be free to use hard drugs like fentanyl.

Imagine the community meetings when the city tries to site some hard-drug-use designated campgrounds.

Anyway, I have a constructive two-word response to all this: Tiny houses! Why roll out mothballed ships or drug-themed campgrounds when we already have a proven low-cost shelter option? We just need to put up more of them. (Sorry for that digression: This column is supposed to be about new ideas, not my same old ignored ones.)

Moving on: About the remote work issue, and how it’s affecting the city, the candidates are all over the place. One, Ballard’s Jon Lisbin (6th District), wants to incentivize companies to encourage more remote work, for the environmental benefits, while also levying congestion taxes on drivers who commute.

Meanwhile 4th District candidate George Artem voiced the opposite view: “COVID is over. Public servants need to get out of their pajamas and back in the office!”

These are two extreme sides of the debate, but they raise the question: What is the Seattle vision for remote work? When some want to tax office emptiness, while others would effectively subsidize more of it, it seems there’s no consensus yet on what the broader goal should even be.

Finally, my favorite out-there new idea is from an unknown, ignored candidate in North Seattle’s 5th District named Boegart Bibby, who goes by the nickname “The Computer Doctor.” He comes bearing the first artificial intelligence-themed proposal.

“We need to enhance auditing of city expenditures,” Bibby says. “With such a complex city bureaucracy and billions of dollars in budget, this would have been difficult to do in the past. The staggering computational power of modern AI systems changes this game, and we will be able to understand our city’s spending with ease.

“Public review of budget and expenditure details that would have been impossible even two years ago will be revealed for all to see.”

Bibby pledges to send our algorithmic overlords crawling through every city check and ledger, reporting back four times a year. Who knows what the bots will snoop out? Cops padding overtime? Bloated consultant contracts? City workers sitting at home in their pajamas? I say bring it on.

Seriously, this column name-drops only eight of the 45 candidates, and so some major homework is in order for you voters (ballots are being mailed out today). You really need to vet only the ones in your own district, and help can be found here: seattletimes.com/tag/election-2023.

It’s true there are too many of them. It’s true their ideas sometimes sound like a Seattle satire. But look at this way: This could be one of the last times actual human beings are running. Might as well take some time to hear them out.