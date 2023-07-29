With Seattle’s primary election on Tuesday, the big question hanging in the air is: Will it be a wave event that fundamentally resets City Hall?

Some are saying it already has been. Before a single vote has been counted.

“I think it’s very telling in Seattle that so many people are not running for reelection,” said U.S. Rep. Marilyn Strickland, a former mayor of Tacoma, who was speaking at a recent panel at Folio in Pike Place Market. “So many incumbents in this city have decided, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’ That says a lot.”

What it says, Strickland was suggesting, is that they know the city is struggling. That at a minimum they have no confident answer to that old perennial: “Are we better off than we were four years ago?”

Four of the seven incumbents who would be up for reelection have bowed out. They range from a freshman (Alex Pedersen) to some two-termers (West Seattle’s Lisa Herbold and Council President Debora Juarez) to the body’s most senior member (Kshama Sawant). A fifth member, Teresa Mosqueda, also appears to be moving on, as she’s running for Metropolitan King County Council.

These departures are the biggest tell, Strickland was saying. This election isn’t as much about new ideas or movements as past elections were. In her view, it’s a referendum on the incumbents.

“It’s competence, period,” she said. “Competence at the basic stuff that is not sexy, that doesn’t get you on the news. … I do think there’s going to be more of a desire for that.”

We’ll see. In every Seattle election in recent years, the candidates have tended to populate two political lanes. There’s the activist left lane, and the center-left, moderate lane. Throughout the last decade, the activist left, responding far more passionately to deep societal problems of inequality and social injustice, has often had the upper hand with Seattle’s liberal voters.

That needle shifted back in 2021 — though only a bit, as Sawant, the council’s socialist, also won by surviving a recall attempt. Regardless, it’s revealing that the three incumbents running for reelection — Dan Strauss, Andrew Lewis and Tammy Morales — seem split as to which lane might be ascendant today.

Morales, in South Seattle, is continuing to campaign as the council’s most progressive, left-activist voice after Sawant. While Strauss, out in Ballard, is attempting a bold revision of his role in recent lefty history.

“Defund the police was a mistake,” says an eyebrow-raising Strauss campaign mailer, showing him in a suit standing tough with his arms crossed like a detective on “The Wire.” The mailer implies the mistake was somebody else’s: “I’ve voted time and time again to fund the police.”

Strauss, though, also voted for the council’s resolution to defund the police back in the protest-fueled summer of 2020. The staff report for this resolution specifically called it “defunding the police.” Strauss also said then he was in “100% agreement” with Decriminalize Seattle’s published plan to slash the department’s budget by 50%. The council attached that “Blueprint for Police Divestment” to its resolution, so it can’t be memory-holed that easily today.

It’s true the council didn’t make many of these promised cuts in subsequent years. Cops started quitting in droves, essentially defunding themselves.

This illustrates the incumbents’ dilemma. If you’re a Seattle voter in the moderate lane, you may be mad at them for overseeing such an erosion of the Police Department. But if you’re a voter in the left-activist lane, you have every right to be upset that they never did what they pledged — such as standing up an alternative 911 response team.

Voters may well cut them some slack, as they had a pandemic to navigate. But on countless issues, their inability to produce is glaring. After three years, where are the alternatives to police? Where is the drug crisis response, whatever it’s going to be? Why is there a big budget hole after they passed one of the biggest tax increases in city history, the JumpStart payroll tax? Where are the needed shelters, seven years into a homelessness emergency, for getting more people up off the streets?

And so on. One part of Seattle politics I don’t grasp is why the leftmost voices in the city aren’t furious with the incumbents for this track record. It makes the progressive project look terrible.

Take defund the police. For all the dirt thrown at it, the core idea of demilitarizing the response to many 911 calls has tremendous merit. But you’ve got to make it work out on the ground. Countless cities have managed to get these alternative public safety teams up and running. So it’s beyond maddening that our City Hall, for all its ideological preening, still can’t seem to press “Go.”

One thing about Seattle voters, though — they don’t seem all that mad. Polls show they give the City Council kind of “meh” ratings. A recent Seattle Times poll found that the council has a 34% approval rating, with 48% disapproving. Fourteen percentage points underwater isn’t good, but compare that to, say, Congress, which was 56 points negative in a recent Gallup poll.

That same Times poll also found that 42% of Seattleites think the City Council has gotten too liberal. But 31% said it’s “just about right,” and another 11% think it’s too conservative. Those two camps add up to … 42%. There, in perfect symmetry, are Seattle’s two lanes.

With Sawant not running, the temperature of city politics has noticeably cooled. That may mean less passion in the left-activist lane. But it also may mean less backlash. Seattle’s quieter out there on all fronts.

There also are about 40 candidates running who have never appeared on a ballot before.

“Seattle’s at an inflection point, but I’m not at all sure which direction it’s going,” said local political consultant Sandeep Kaushik. “The center-left lane has some structural advantages, but I could also see many of these progressive candidates still winning. The water’s gotten muddier between the two lanes.”

Maybe like the cops, who defused the defund the police movement by quitting in droves, Seattle’s council has weakened any “throw the bums out” drive by first throwing themselves out.

Do voters feel that job is finished? The next tell will be how the last incumbents standing do on Tuesday night.