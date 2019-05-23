With 56 candidates across seven districts and less than three months before the Aug. 6 primary election, you may be wondering how to make sense of this summer’s Seattle City Council races.

We want to help. The Seattle Times will soon be asking all of the candidates to answer a number of questions about their ideas and their backgrounds.

But first, we want to hear from you. Do you plan to vote based on what the candidates in your district say about taxes? Homelessness? Bike lanes?

Tell us below what questions most interest you. We’ll use your top choices to help craft our coverage.

