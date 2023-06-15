Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Brent Jones and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell have picked a private partner to build a $150 million, 10,000-seat new Memorial Stadium at Seattle Center — and the winning bidders are the same team that created Climate Pledge Arena.

Jones and Harrell announced Thursday that SPS and the city will enter into negotiations with One Roof Partnership, an entity with links to the Seattle Kraken and Oak View Group, the sports and entertainment company that redeveloped and now operates Climate Pledge Arena, also at Seattle Center.

One Roof Partnership is aiming to have a new Memorial Stadium ready by sometime in 2026 and no later than the end of 2027, according to a news release from SPS and the city.

SPS and the city have long been looking to renovate the stadium, an aging SPS-owned venue on the city’s Seattle Center campus. Adding a private partner should yield “a significantly enhanced facility beyond what SPS could develop on its own” for student sports and events while also enhancing Seattle Center, Thursday’s news release said.

The school district and the city received two bids after joining together in March to request proposals to demolish, rebuild and operate the venue.

One proposal was submitted by One Roof Partnership and the other by JLL and Poag Development Group, working with an affiliate of the sports and entertainment company AEG Worldwide.

A group that included AEG bid in 2017 to redevelop what became Climate Pledge Arena, then dropped out. The city went with Oak View Group; the arena now hosts major concerts and National Hockey League games.

In this case, an advisory panel of SPS and city staffers and other representatives reviewed the proposals and interviewed the bidders before recommending One Roof Partnership, according to Thursday’s news release. The panel members included SPS’s director of athletics and the chief operating officer of Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders.

“We have carefully considered the recommendation … and agree that One Roof Partnership’s proposal makes a promising case,” Jones and Harrell said in a statement. “As a potential partner, One Roof Partnership proposes a philanthropic funding approach, rather than a commercial enterprise. This unique approach best reflects community, with an emphasis on creating new opportunities for students and youth from all backgrounds, and has promise to be a great enhancement to the Seattle Center campus.”

The deal needs approval from the City Council and Seattle School Board, which could come later this year.

“Students and the community will have opportunities to provide input to help shape the planning and design … following partnership negotiation,” Thursday’s news release said. “The process … will be based on a strong commitment to equity, inclusion and access.”

Seattle leaders have said the project could transform Memorial Stadium from a dilapidated concrete bunker into an airy space for concerts, cultural events, 2026 World Cup training and perhaps even professional soccer or rugby, in addition to student sports and graduations. Today, student athletes are the main users of the 12,000-seat stadium, which was built in 1947 and dedicated to local students who died in World War II. There’s a memorial wall with their names; it will be preserved in the new venue.

SPS and the city have stressed that they want students to remain the main users of a redeveloped venue. Their March request for proposals said SPS needs to retain priority scheduling from Sept. 1 through June 30, with nonstudent activities likely concentrated in the summer. The request also said the project needs to include a new stadium with at least 8,000 seats and a new open space between the stadium and the International Fountain.

SPS and the city have already earmarked about $110 million million in taxpayer funds to revamp the site, including more than $66 million approved by voters as part of a 2022 property tax levy for SPS building projects.

That means there could be about $40 million in private money needed, and “One Roof Partnership has committed to lead efforts to raise the additional funding needed for the project,” according to SPS and the city.

A conceptual design put together for the city last year by the architecture firm that designed Climate Pledge Arena estimated that a 9,400-seat new stadium with premium boxes and other amenities could cost as much as $250 million.

One Roof Partnership’s bid proposed an all-electric stadium and “a game-changing opportunity for students to play in the same facility as potential professional sports tenants,” mentioning the Seattle-based “Reign, Seawolves, Dragons and Orcas” without describing any teams as committed.

The OL Reign are a National Women’s Soccer League team, the Seawolves are a rugby team, the Sea Dragons are an XFL football team and the Orcas are a cricket team. None play at Memorial Stadium today.