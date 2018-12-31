A lot has happened around City Hall this past year. Were you paying attention?

A year ago, Jenny Durkan had just become Seattle’s mayor, the police department had yet to attain compliance with court-ordered reforms, Amazon had yet to threaten City Hall over a head tax and some public high school students were still paying to ride the Metro bus.

Now Durkan is ensconced at City Hall, a judge is reconsidering the police department’s status, the head tax is dead and all public high-school students are riding the bus for free.

A lot happened in Seattle politics in 2018. Were you paying attention? Test your knowledge with this year-end quiz.