With the City Council considering a tax on employee hours or on payroll to help pay for affordable housing and homeless services, proponents are holding up Amazon as the prime example of a company that can afford to do more.

“Tax Bezos” and “Tax big business” read signs hoisted outside Amazon’s glass and steel Seattle Spheres Tuesday, as supporters of a new tax on large employers brought a political rally for the first time to the new heart of the tech giant’s urban campus.

Onlookers behind the tinted glass of an Amazon office tower used their cellphones to film the commotion from above. From below, the crowd of about 100 waved back.

“The tax we are demanding,” City Councilmember Kshama Sawant told the rally, “is pocket change for corporations like Amazon … Pocket change for these billionaires.”

Amazon paid zero federal income tax last year, said Monica Cortes Viharo, an executive board member of UAW 4121, which represents student employees at the University of Washington. “Is that fair?” she shouted. “No!”

Watching from the back of the crowd, software engineer Andrei Villasana shrugged.

“I don’t agree with them not paying taxes, but they can kind of do whatever they want,” Villasana said, suggesting a company as powerful as Amazon makes the rules.

“Maybe Amazon should create its own housing program,” he said. “They could do it with less bureaucracy.”

Logan Swan, a Local 86 ironworker, showed more enthusiasm. The rally was conveniently located for Swan, who recently helped build an Amazon office tower.

“Now I work up there,” he said, pointing to the top of a half-built high-rise at Lenora Street and Fourth Avenue. “But I can’t afford to live in Seattle anymore.”

Swan commutes from Des Moines, and partly due to housing costs, “other guys are coming from south of Tacoma and north of Everett.”

Meanwhile, “these incredibly profitable companies are paying no taxes,” he said.

The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and some other local employers spoke out against the “tax on jobs” last month, when the council began considering a measure that would raise up to $75 million annually. The city’s response to homelessness has been ineffective, they said.

But some small business owners and artists have proclaimed support for a tax, as long as it targets only the city’s largest employers and as long as the money is used wisely. The chamber, of which Amazon is a member, shouldn’t use small businesses as a shield, it wrote.

Council members plan to discuss the issue several times over the next month, and a final vote could come next month.