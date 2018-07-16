A Washington state Senate task force is recommending hiring a human-resources officer to receive and investigate complaints of harassment or inappropriate behavior for that legislative chamber. The proposal comes in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

OLYMPIA — A Washington state Senate committee Monday approved a plan to hire a human-resources officer to receive and investigate complaints of harassment or inappropriate behavior for that legislative chamber.

The plan, recommended by the Senate Respectful Workplace Taskforce, would also make public the release of investigations of senators where allegations against those lawmakers have been deemed justified.

Investigations involving only staff members, however, would remain confidential.

The human-resources officer would have authority to review complaints and conduct investigations, though the Senate could still contract for an independent review if allegations warranted it, said Brad Hendrickson, secretary of the Senate.

The officer would be hired or terminated by a Senate committee structured so that both political parties would have to approve of the change, according to a copy of the recommendations.

The Senate Facilities and Operations Committee approved the recommendations Monday afternoon.

Numerous women have come forward with stories of harassment in Olympia since the #MeToo movement emerged nationally last year.

Some women went public with incidents by lawmakers that happened years ago. Others lodged allegations against two sitting state lawmakers — Rep. Matt Manweller, R-Ellensburg, and Rep. David Sawyer, D-Tacoma.

The Legislature has for years operated with an outdated and politically-tinged system for addressing complaints.

The House and Senate have separate policies, but both have used a largely informal process in which complaints of harassment might be reviewed by partisan staff members.

Officials, meanwhile, don’t always keep records of complaints, raising the question of whether the Legislature could adequately investigate or sanction a serial harasser.

In light of those issues, the idea of creating an independent officer to handle complaints has swirled around Olympia since last November.

But progress on that front has inched forward, even as lawmakers and legislative officials moved quickly to bolster anti-harassment training for staff and lawmakers.

The Senate and House are each undertaking different internal work groups as they explore changes to their workplace policies. The House isn’t expected to come up with recommendations until later this year.

It remains to be seen whether the Senate and House will ultimately team up to support a consolidated human-resources office for the entire Legislature.