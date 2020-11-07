As many Seattleites took to the streets in Saturday morning — sometimes with fireworks and whoops of joy over the news that Joe Biden was now the president-elect and Kamala Harris Vice President-elect — Washingtonians celebrated the ushering in of a new administration.

Paula Wright, a 56-year-old yoga instructor from Capitol Hill, was listening to “Oh Happy Day” on her phone in Cal Anderson Park as she walked the neighborhood and danced.

As a Christian, she said, she felt the country had entered a new spiritual era. She hoped Biden would move the country closer toward reckoning with racial injustice.

Election 2020

“God is in control and love wins,” she said, adding it had angered her that others who called themselves Christians contributed to what she saw as a campaign of fear and hatred in President Donald Trump.

“America has to atone for the sin of racism,” she said.

“The American people have spoken,” said Gov. Jay Inslee, adding he “was extremely optimistic about America’s future” under the leadership of Biden and Harris.

“The Biden-Harris administration will restore our nation to its principles, with respect for the rights of each and every American regardless of personal opinion or patronage. … He will bring thoughtful, compassionate and credible leadership to the White House,” Inslee said in a prepared statement.

He acknowledged Harris’ years of experience and the historic moment her election represents.

“Vice President-elect Kamala Harris brings sorely needed consistency, qualification and integrity to this administration as well. She will be the first woman and the first person of color to ever serve in her office,” Inslee said. “She will be a transcendent public servant, speaking to millions of Americans who have been diminished and even villainized by the Trump administration.”

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, said in a statement the results “prove that our democracy still works and that the power always belongs to the people through the power of the vote.”

Jayapal, the co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, also congratulated Harris as the first woman, South Asian American and Black woman elected vice president.

“I look forward to working with both of them to not only repair the damage done by this dangerous president and his corrupt administration, but to put America on a more just and equitable path,” Jayapal said.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Biden as president should help Seattle battle COVID-19 (her statement urged people to “mask up”) and sees a partner for the city.

“In Seattle, the results of this election mean we have a federal partner who is committed to the fight against COVID-19, building a just and equitable economy, and restoring the promise of America for working people. Instead of spending energy and resources in courts to fend off actions that divide us, Seattle can focus on making positive progress. Seattleites did so much to help set America back towards the right path. Enjoy this day.”

Durkan, too, acknowledged the historic significance of having a woman as vice president-elect.

“I have waited a lifetime to see a woman elected to one of the highest offices in America,” Durkan said.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, who served in the Senate with Biden and Harris, offered her thanks to Biden.

“My heartfelt thanks to Joe Biden for running on a platform of uniting the country, delivering the plan and resources needed to fight COVID-19, and working on an economic agenda for all Americans,” Cantwell said in a prepared statement. “He will bring people together to combat climate change and tackle racial injustice.

“I am also so proud of my colleague Kamala Harris. She made history and opened doors for women, especially women of color, that will never again be closed.”

The news quickly swept through deep blue Seattle and surrounding areas, which overwhelming voted for Biden and Harris.

Kara Kay, 31, and David McKenzie, 31, were walking to Cal Anderson Park with alcoholic seltzers in hand to see if there would be a public celebration.

Both were excited and relieved, “Because I think Trump is a danger to the world,” Kay said.

She cited climate change and the Iran nuclear deal as issues she thought Trump had handled poorly, and hoped Biden would provide “four years of a normal president, not toxic, divisive and destructive.”

McKenzie said one of the biggest impacts of the Trump presidency on his own life was watching his family members become believers of the conspiracy theory known as QAnon, whose followers believe Trump was put in power to combat a liberal cabal of pedophiles.

“It’s completely changed their personality,” McKenzie said. “I hope to reconnect with my family once all this blows over.”

Jason, a North Seattle PCC shopper who describes himself as a Trump supporter — partly because the president has kept the country out of war — said the president should contest the election. He said the Democratic Party is corrupt and Biden may be a “Manchurian candidate” controlled by Hillary Clinton.

“Ninety percent of the mainstream media is gaslighting America,” said Jason, who didn’t want to share his last name because, “I don’t want people to look me up.”

Staff reporters Daniel Beekman and Nina Shapiro contributed to this report.