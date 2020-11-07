Honking horns, waving flags and sounding whoops of joy, Seattleites took to the streets Saturday morning to celebrate the news that Joe Biden was president-elect and Kamala Harris vice president-elect.

Paula Wright, a 56-year-old yoga instructor from Capitol Hill, was listening to “Oh Happy Day” on her phone in Cal Anderson Park as she walked the neighborhood and danced.

As a Christian, she said she felt the country had entered a new spiritual era. She hoped Biden would move the country closer toward reckoning with racial injustice.

“God is in control and love wins,” she said, adding it had angered her that others who called themselves Christians contributed to what she saw as a campaign of fear and hatred in President Donald Trump. “America has to atone for the sin of racism,” she said.

In West Seattle, neighbors converged on the Alaska Junction intersection around 10 a.m., to dance, stroll and wave flags during the “Walk All Ways” traffic signal.

“We need to put together a party,” said a worker at Easy Street Records, which soon changed its signboard to “Biden Harris Win!” from the previous “Repair or Replace” quip about the area’s cracked bridge.

“It’s amazing, in a pandemic, to have the highest number of voters in the history of our country, the people who came out to stand up for democracy,” said Junction resident Jesse Turajski, a 71-year-old musician. He praised voters in Michigan, and especially Georgia where voters often stood in line for hours.

By noon, at Westlake Plaza in downtown Seattle, a crowd of about 200 people had gathered to mark Trump’s defeat and rally for social justice.

“He’s fired!” shouted Kimberly Mustafa, one of those on hand.

The crowd was cheerful, but Mustafa, who sells head wraps and face masks for a living, said the final two months of President Trump’s term might be rough.

“It’s going to be tumultuous,” she said, as Ice Cube’s song “Arrest the President” thundered over the rally’s sound system. “He’s going to try to line his pockets and we’ve got to watch him like a toddler.”

The state’s top elected Democrats offered quick congratulations and expressions of relief at the looming end of the Trump administration.

“The American people have spoken,” said Gov. Jay Inslee, adding he “was extremely optimistic about America’s future” under the leadership of Biden and Harris.

“The Biden-Harris administration will restore our nation to its principles, with respect for the rights of each and every American regardless of personal opinion or patronage. … He will bring thoughtful, compassionate and credible leadership to the White House,” Inslee said in a prepared statement.

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, said in a statement the results “prove that our democracy still works and that the power always belongs to the people through the power of the vote.”

Jayapal, the co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, also congratulated Harris as the first woman, South Asian American and Black woman elected vice president.

“I look forward to working with both of them to not only repair the damage done by this dangerous president and his corrupt administration, but to put America on a more just and equitable path,” Jayapal said.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Biden as president should bring an end to the acrimonious fights with a Trump White House that slammed cities like Seattle as “anarchist jurisdictions” and threatened to withhold federal dollars.

“Instead of spending energy and resources in courts to fend off actions that divide us, Seattle can focus on making positive progress. Seattleites did so much to help set America back towards the right path. Enjoy this day,” she said in a statement.

With Trump refusing to concede and fighting to toss out late-counted ballots that went against him, some local Republicans were also not yet ready willing to accept a Biden victory.

“I felt there was enough concern that the Biden campaign really should have waited (to claim victory),” said Hossein Khorram, an Eastside apartment developer who co-chaired Trump’s fundraising campaign in the state.

“I think until that really gets settled there is gonna be questions on the legitimacy of the election,” he said. “If there is no evidence that’s fine. But if there is evidence it should be looked at.”

Elections officials nationally, including Republicans like Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, have stated claims of widespread fraud are false and damaging to the electoral process.

Other local Trump supporters said they worry about continued challenges for the country.

At a shopping center in Mill Creek, Gary Roberts, 63, said Biden’s biggest task will be to deal with the pandemic and bring the country back together.

“I haven’t seen the country this divided in my entire life,” Roberts said.

Ryan Lovell, a 36-year-old union carpenter and Snohomish County resident, heard the news of Biden’s win as he sat in his truck at a gas station just off Interstate 5 and State Route 96.

Lovell said he had supported Trump and liked how he ran the country “like a business” but thought the president didn’t always do a good job dealing with social unrest.

“Trump was just not listening to reason,” said Lovell. “We needed change.”

For the most part, the mood was joyful in the deep-blue Seattle area, which overwhelming voted for Biden and Harris.

Joey Black, a 29-year-old preschool director from Capitol Hill, said he was shopping at QFC when he got the news and broke down crying with other people inside the store.

“It’s just very emotional,” Black said. “I am a gay, Black man. A lot of this world’s against me already.”

The movement for Black lives was the most important issue for him going into this election, he said, having grown up with conversations with his family about how to avoid being brutalized by police. He had been worried about the future of gay marriage, too.

“I honestly felt like if Trump were to win again, gay marriage would have been abolished and I would not have been able to get married until my late 40s or whatever when someone came along to overturn that ruling,” Black said.

Kara Kay, 31, and David McKenzie, 31, were walking to Cal Anderson Park with alcoholic seltzers in hand to see if there would be a public celebration.

Both were excited and relieved, “Because I think Trump is a danger to the world,” Kay said.

McKenzie said one of the biggest impacts of the Trump presidency on his own life was watching his family members become believers of the conspiracy theory known as QAnon, whose followers believe Trump was put in power to combat a liberal cabal of pedophiles.

“It’s completely changed their personality,” McKenzie said. “I hope to reconnect with my family once all this blows over.”

Staff reporters Daniel Beekman and Nina Shapiro contributed to this report.