The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that declares states can collect sales tax for online purchases could potentially boost Washington state's bottom line by hundreds of millions of dollars.

OLYMPIA — The U.S. Supreme Court’s new ruling that declares states can make retailers collect sales taxes on online purchases could potentially boost Washington state’s bottom line by hundreds of millions of dollars.

Or, it could raise little new money for the state.

That’s because lawmakers in Olympia have already moved to expand online sales-tax collections in bits and pieces. Legislators in their 2017-19 state operating budget raised an estimated $432 million through a partial expansion of online sale taxes.

“The question is, how much have we already gotten to?” said David Schumacher, director of the state Office of Financial Management.

He said the ruling was “good news, but it’s not a windfall.”

The court ruled that businesses can be required to collect sales taxes even when they don’t have a physical presence, such as a warehouse or office, in the state where the purchase is made.

Washington, which doesn’t tax personal income or capital gains, depends heavily on sales-tax revenues to help fund government services.

In fact, 52 percent of the state’s general-fund revenue — which pays for schools, prisons and social services, among other programs — comes from retail sales and use taxes, according to a 2016 report.

Other questions remain about Thursday’s ruling, according to Schumacher, such as whether it would apply to small online transactions, such as people who infrequently sell items on eBay.

Brick-and-mortar stores for years have wrestled with the reality that their online competitors could effectively sell similar goods tax-free, and thus less expensively.

Meanwhile, the shift toward online shopping has resulted in Washington collecting fewer tax dollars, according to state Sen. Reuven Carlyle, D-Seattle.

“If you look at the implosion of big-box stores, if you look at the explosion of online purchasing, these major life-changing market trends … have a profound effect on the state’s tax policy,” he said.

Like Schumacher, Carlyle didn’t have an estimate of how much more revenue the state could bring in.

But, he said, “I think that it’s safe to say there’s a substantive amount of money here.”