The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that a former high school football coach in Bremerton, who prayed with his players and other students on the field, could legally do so under his First Amendment rights to free speech and free exercise of religion.

The high court ruled 6-3 Monday in Kennedy vs. Bremerton School District along ideological lines for the coach.

“Joseph Kennedy lost his job as a high school football coach because he knelt at midfield after games to offer a quiet prayer of thanks,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the majority. “The Constitution and the best of our traditions counsel mutual respect and tolerance, not censorship and suppression, for religious and

nonreligious views alike.”

The decision marks a substantial ruling in the decades-old argument over prayer in public schools. It also tackles questions of balancing teachers and coaches’ religious and free-speech rights with students’ rights to not feel pressured to participate in religious practices.

In dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that the Constitution neither requires nor authorizes public schools to allow officials to pray “at the center of a school event.”

Advertising

She cited the same sections of the Bill of Rights as the majority, writing that they protected students who have a right to education free from government-exercised religion.

“Official-led prayer strikes at the core of our constitutional protections

for the religious liberty of students and their parents, as embodied in both the Establishment Clause and the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment,” Sotomayor wrote.

Court justices heard arguments in the case on April 25.

Kennedy, who served in the Marine Corps for nearly two decades, started coaching at the school in 2008 and initially prayed alone on the 50-yard line at the end of games. But, he said, students started joining him, and over time he began giving short, inspirational talks with religious references.

The district learned of his prayers and talks and asked him to stop. Initially, he said he would comply and stopped leading students in prayer in the locker room and on the field. But he wanted to continue praying on the field himself, with students free to join if they wished.

Lawyers for the school district said administrators had no problem letting Kennedy pray separately from students or letting him return to the field to pray after students left. But they could not allow him to pray with students midfield immediately after games without the risk it would be seen as government endorsement of religion, they said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.