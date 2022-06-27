By
Seattle Times Assistant Metro Editor

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 Monday in Kennedy vs. Bremerton School District along ideological lines for Joseph Kennedy, a former part-time assistant football coach.

The court ruled that the coach, who prayed with his players and other students on the field, could legally do so under his First Amendment rights to free speech and free exercise of religion.

Read the full 75-page opinion below.



