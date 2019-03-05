CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is getting big financial backing from a new super PAC as he makes his first visit to Iowa since declaring his presidential candidacy.

Act Now on Climate, a super PAC led by Inslee allies, announced the $1 million ad buy Tuesday, billing it as the first seven-figure ad buy of the 2020 election cycle. The broadcast spots will run in Iowa, as well as on national cable and online, said spokeswoman Christy Setzer.

The buy was first reported by The Hill, which wrote that the ad campaign will start in Iowa on Wednesday.

Super PACs, which can raise unlimited contributions from donors and spend those dollars without limits, have been controversial among Democrats who decry the influence of big money on politics. Some 2020 presidential candidates, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., have disavowed the committees and called on others to follow suit.

The news follows Inslee’s own announcement on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow show that his nascent campaign has already raised $1 million since launching on Friday. Inslee spokesman Jamal Raad said that fundraising haul is separate from a federal PAC the governor created late last year.

After a round of national media appearances over the weekend in New York City, Inslee is scheduled to make his first stop in Iowa on Tuesday morning, beginning with a tour of an electrical contracting company. Later in the day he’ll attend a “clean energy roundtable” with students at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, and then talk with climate activists at a Des Moines law office in the evening.