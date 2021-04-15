OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee Thursday warned of “strong evidence” of a possible fourth COVID-19 wave in Washington, just as residents 16 years and older become eligible to get vaccinated.

Speaking outside the governor’s residence — at his first in-person news conference in Olympia in more than a year — Inslee noted that daily case counts have grown to over 1,000 daily. That’s up, he said, from 700 per day in February.

“Unfortunately there is a strong evidence of a fourth wave potentially developing in the state of Washington,” said Inslee, who like others gathered Thursday wore a mask. “We cannot and we will not wait until that wave engulfs us.”

Gov. Jay Inslee has set a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch here:

Standing in front of a banner that read “Take it outside,” the governor urged people to stay outside when socializing and working.

“Just take it outside, have your meeting outside, because it is so much safer to be outside,” said the governor, adding later: “Take it outside, keep your county open, save yourself, enjoy the outside.”

Advertising

Even as cases increase, Thursday marked a new milestone in the pandemic’s long slog: All Washingtonians 16 years and up are eligible for a vaccine.

Health officials are now distributing an average of 62,000 vaccine doses per day around the state, according to Lacy Fehrenbach, an assistant secretary with the state Department of Health.

Meanwhile, hours are being extended at Washington’s five mass-vaccination sites, Inslee said, “into the evening and weekend so that working people don’t have to take off time from work.”

As COVID-19 cases trend up in Washington, Inslee last week ordered three counties — Pierce, Cowlitz and Whitman — to tighten restrictions. The move drew criticism from Republicans, who have implored Inslee to ease restrictions throughout the pandemic.

If cases and hospitalizations continue to increase, more counties could be hit in May with stricter protocols, like returning to 25% capacity for fitness centers and indoor dining.