Seattle City Councilmember Dan Strauss will seek reelection when his seat is on the ballot in November, making him one of three incumbents vying for a new term, he announced Wednesday.

Strauss said it’s his deep love for Ballard and the rest of District 6, which includes the neighborhoods of Greenlake and, now, Magnolia, that made him want to seek another term — despite his first four years being disrupted by the 2020 protests, the economic downturn and the COVID-19 pandemic, which started within weeks of him taking office.

“If I had not learned to read at the Ballard [Branch] library, I would not be able to keep up without seeing the vision of the future of the community,” Strauss said Tuesday in an interview. “It’s being raised by the community that gives me the fortitude to do that.”

Strauss is one of three current council members seeking reelection when all seven district positions are on the ballot in November, along with District 2 Councilmember Tammy Morales and District 7 Councilmember Andrew Lewis, both of whom are also in their first terms.

So far, Strauss’ District 6 seat is being challenged by Jace Donnelly, a communications specialist at Boeing and an advocate for FairVote Washington, an organization that campaigned for ranked-choice voting in Seattle. Strauss voted to put it on the ballot as an alternative to approval voting.

During this term, Strauss has often fallen somewhere between his progressive and more centrist colleagues, which he says resulted in some of his finer points being lost in the fray on more controversial issues.

“Through all of it I have approached my work as a pragmatic leader with a balanced approach,” Strauss said. “So when people were most exercised, I think that the more nuanced parts of my conversations weren’t heard.”

An example, Strauss said, is when a majority of council members said they would support a plan to defund the Seattle Police Department by 50%, one that was quickly abandoned, amid protests in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd. He was often counted as a “yes” on the proposal. But when interviewed last year about the council’s reversal on the issue, Strauss pointed to his more ambiguous support and calls for more information on how the cuts would be made during the debate.

In a second term, Strauss’ priorities would still be homelessness, housing and public safety, but he would spend a second term focused on scaling up projects and policies from his first term to apply to more of the city.

“When I’m looking at my next term, the question isn’t necessarily, ‘What do I want to do?’ It’s, ‘How do I do what has been successful [in neighborhoods] at a district and a citywide level?’ ” Strauss said.

His legislation to allow permanent street cafes, like what was formed on Ballard Avenue during the pandemic, is one example of a project he thinks could be replicated in some form in the brewery district.

The revamping of Ballard Commons Park, which is nearly complete more than a year after it was closed to the public following the clearing of a homeless encampment, he says, could also serve as an example of how to breathe new life into under-maintained parks in the city.

“We need to take the best of what we’ve got going on, drop the worst of it and scale that to the size of the city we’ve grown into,” he added.

New ideas Strauss would focus on within his district are centered on public safety and walkability “from Leary Way to Fremont,” though he noted different parts of his district would have specific needs.

To kick off his campaign, Strauss said he’ll do a “listening tour” of Magnolia, which was newly added to his district, to get a feel for the area, noting that he helped serve Magnolia when he worked in former Councilmember Sally Bagshaw’s District 7 office.