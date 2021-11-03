The race for Port of Seattle Commissioner Position No. 4 was nearly tied Wednesday afternoon, with more than 74% of ballots still left to be counted.

Toshiko Grace Hasegawa led incumbent Peter Steinbrueck by 275 votes. Hasegawa currently serves as executive director of the Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs. Steinbrueck, an architect and former Seattle City Council member, has served as a Port commissioner since 2018.

Steinbrueck initially held a slight lead Tuesday evening after the first batch of results was released. Ballots for all races will continue to be counted throughout the week.

In the race for Position No. 1, incumbent Ryan Calkins held his lead against Norman Sigler with 73.29% of the vote. In the race for Position No. 3, incumbent Stephanie Bowman maintained her lead against Hamdi Mohamed with 50.40% of the vote, leading by 4,020 votes.

All candidates had strong environmental priorities and were committed to further electrification of the seaport, hoping to reduce the carbon impact of berthed ships that otherwise run on engine fuel.

Hasegawa and Steinbrueck both agreed that transit to and from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport needs to be improved, though they had slightly different ideas on how to reach that objective. Both were focused on improving equity at the Port of Seattle.

Hasegawa contended that cargo ship congestion could be alleviated at the Port by finding a new tenant for Terminal 46. Steinbrueck said the Port had already sought a new cargo tenant for two years, but the U.S. Coast Guard’s looming decision as to whether or not it will acquire more than half the terminal may complicate those efforts.